Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Exploration Amends Financing Numbers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") reports the following changes to the final numbers of the recently closed private placement (see PR dated March 5th, 2021). The Company issued 22,345,404 units (formerly 22,305,404) (the "Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,055,431.80 (formerly $10,037,431.80). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.60 per share.

Finders' fees of $407,296.46 (formerly $406,216.46) cash and 905,101 (formerly 902,701) finders' warrants were paid to arm's length parties.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Company further announces it has set 2.85 million options to directors and consultants of the Company at $0.45 for a period of 2 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO & Director

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free:1-888-945-4770

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634527/Golden-Lake-Exploration-Amends-Financing-Numbers