Clean Group: Sydney Office Cleaners Point Out the Benefits of Hiring Professionals Like Them Over Having In-House Cleaners

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Sydney-based Clean Group has learned much in their 20+ years in the professional office cleaning business. One of those is that a company's in-house office cleaning crew cannot maintain their facility at the same high level of cleanliness as their professional office cleaning crews can. It's something that this company has proven time and time again and it's also why they are one of the highest-rated commercial cleaning services in Sydney and the surrounding areas.

Clean Groups owner, Suji Siv, says, "My company has been in the professional office cleaning business for many years now. In that time, we have seen many patterns repeat themselves. One of those is that when we take over office cleaning duties from a company's in-house cleaners, that company will immediately see a positive impact on the overall cleanliness of their offices. How do we know this? It's because the managers and owners of these businesses come right out and tell us how much better their offices look and that they even sense the improved cleanliness when they spend time in the areas that our professionals clean for them."

Siv went on to say that this is not something that he alone should get credit for. He also praised the office cleaning crews that work for him. It was pointed out that they take their training very seriously before they start working on their own and soak up as much special cleaning knowledge as possible from the veterans on the company's cleaning crews. The company owner went so far as to say that the thorough way that the company's office cleaning personnel are trained is one of the biggest advantages that companies get when hiring them to clean their offices. They also not only get their assigned cleaning tasks done quicker but they still manage to clean an office area very thoroughly. He went on to say that most in-house office cleaning crew members get no form of specialized training before they start working for a company.

The Clean Groups owner stated that another big advantage of using their professional office cleaning services as opposed to using an in-house crew has to do with the type of cleaning equipment that their highly trained office cleaners have access to. He added that he has invested heavily in state-of-the-art cleaning equipment over the years that has helped his office cleaners get even better at what they do. He stated that even the special mops and cloths that they use are a big step up over what's available to most in-house office cleaning crews. The specialty chemicals that the company's office cleaning personal use not only work great but are eco-friendly and leave no harmful residue behind. Siv also pointed out that Clean Group offers more targeted office cleaning services too. What he means by this is that their client businesses can actually choose the level of cleanliness they want at their offices. This can be everything from basic cleaning that includes bathrooms and snack areas to specialized services such as their Covid-19 Disinfection and Protection Shield Cleaning that kills up to 99.9% of germs that are found in an office space for up to 30 Days. Siv added that best of all they offer a 100% iron-clad quality guarantee on all of their office cleaning services.

The companies commercial cleaning services are by no means limited to office spaces either. Siv stated that there really is no type of commercial building that they can't get immaculately cleaned. This lengthy list includes schools, gymnasiums, government buildings, medical facilities, and childcare centers. He mentioned that they even offer advanced deep cleaning carpet services and can clean the often-ill-kempt strata areas in commercial and multi-unit dwelling buildings clean. Besides Sydney, Clean Group also offers professional office and commercial cleaning services in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Canberra. Those businesses that would like more information on the company's office cleaning services, can call them, send them an email, or fill out the 'Free Onsite Quote' form that's found on the homepage of their website.

