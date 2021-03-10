Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Appoints Alexis Haass as Chief Sustainability Officer

Amsterdam, March 10, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that Alexis Haass has joined as its first Chief Sustainability Officer to help drive the company's strategy and deliver on its goal of making a significant, quantifiable, and positive contribution to sustainable development.

Alexis joins Arcadis after 13 years at adidas where she led its Brand Sustainability team. At adidas, her responsibilities encompassed the creation of its brand sustainability strategy, the development of sustainable innovations & new business models, the expansion of sustainable product, and the design of its go-to-market strategy. Her previous work revolved around sustainable product development and clean technology with companies such as IDEO, P&G, and Fair Trade (Transfair) USA. Alexis has an MBA in Marketing and MS in Sustainable Systems from the University of Michigan, as well as a BS in foreign service from Georgetown University.



Arcadis launched its new three year strategy in November 2020, which includes an even greater focus on sustainability in client solutions, business operations, and engagement with people and communities. In it, Arcadis committed to a number of global sustainability goals across a broad spectrum of environmental, social, and governance indicators.

"I am so happy to join a team where I will, quite literally, have the chance to help build the kind of world I want to live in. In a post-pandemic, climate-challenged world, Arcadis' commitment to innovation and sustainability makes it uniquely positioned to provide answers and lead the way on how to build back better," said Alexis Haass, Arcadis Chief Sustainability Officer.

"I am pleased to announce Alexis Haass as the incoming Chief Sustainability Officer of Arcadis," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO. "Alexis is a proven leader who brings excellent experience and vision around sustainability transformation and innovation. I am confident that she will be instrumental in helping Arcadis make a further significant contribution to create a more sustainable world."

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Monika Grabek

Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96

E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment