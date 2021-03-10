AGL has revealed plans to acquire Epho and Solgen Energy Group, which will make it Australia's largest climate polluter and its largest commercial solar provider.From pv magazine Australia AGL Energy has agreed to acquire two leading C&I solar businesses, Epho and Solgen Energy Group, as part of the Australian utility's plan to establish its relevance in a renewably powered world. Nonetheless, the energy giant was ranked Australia's biggest polluter by the Clean Energy Regulator in February, as it emitted more than 42 million tons of carbon last year. AGL also announced a statutory loss of ...

