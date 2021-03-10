Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
Geheimtipp Clarity Gold und das große Kursfeuerwerk? Eine 4.000%-Story reloaded?
Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Frankfurt
10.03.21
08:10 Uhr
2,140 Euro
-0,020
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.03.2021 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 
10-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 March 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that payments have been received from the Kurdistan Regional 
Government for oil sales during January 2021. 
 
Genel's share of those payments is as follows: 
 
(all figures USD million)  Payment 
Tawke                    10.9 
Tawke override           6.5 
Taq Taq                  2.6 
Sarta                    1.5 
Receivable recovery      2.4 
Total                    23.9

Under the Tawke override payment mechanism, Genel receives 4.5% of monthly Tawke gross field revenues.

The receivable recovery payment relates to unpaid invoices from 2019 and 2020. For each cent above a monthly dated Brent average of USD50/bbl, 0.5 cent per paying interest barrel produced will be paid towards monies owed.

Not included in the table is a receipt of USD2.4 million (Genel share) relating to December sales, which was received in February and consequently not included in our reported January receipts.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                                       +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                                       +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          GENL 
LEI Code:      549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.:  95149 
EQS News ID:   1174348 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
