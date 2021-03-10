Ellume Health; Cambridge Consultants: Ellume and Cambridge Consultants Collaborate on Core Technology Behind Ellume's Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test

Cambridge Consultants developed the ground-breaking optics technology powering Ellume's FDA authorized COVID-19 Home Test

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and BRISBANE, Australia, March 10, 2021, part of the Capgemini Group. Together, the two companies have developed a next-generation, multi-component reader that combines optics, electronics and software, and powers the core technology behind the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test. Ellume's test is the first rapid self-test for COVID-19 detection granted Emergency Authorization Use by the U.S. FDA for both asymptomatic and symptomatic use without a prescription. In February, Ellume announced a $231.8 million agreement with the U.S. government , including the delivery of 8.5 million Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests to support the U.S. government's pandemic response and the establishment of Ellume's first U.S. manufacturing facility.

The success of this test can be attributed in large part to the several years of work from the global, multidisciplinary team at Cambridge Consultants to create an ultrasensitive, optoelectronic detection system that is used across all of Ellume's diagnostics products. This technology includes a sensitive, but inexpensive reader to detect and interpret the near-infrared photons emitted from a quantum dot captured at the test zones of a lateral flow test strip. The reader, coupled with Ellume's supercharged fluorescent immunochromatography, delivers world-leading specificity and sensitivity.

"The Cambridge Consultants team's dedicated work and novel approach helped us to create a highly accurate and quantitative digital immunoassay that is also affordable, robust and simple to use - the crucial elements at the heart of successful at-home testing," said Dr. Sean Parsons, CEO and founder of Ellume. "At-home, rapid testing is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months. Without Cambridge Consultants and their continued partnership over the years, we wouldn't have been able to achieve technical success."

"Dr. Parsons came to us with a big challenge and a strong vision that together, we faced head on. At the time, we never knew the impact it would have on the COVID-19 epidemic," said Nick Hawson, Senior Vice President for MedTech (US West) at Cambridge Consultants. "We've created a strong, long-lasting partnership with Ellume rooted in collaboration and innovation, and we hope we continue to find ways to use this technology in digital diagnostics and continue our impact on global health."

The impact of this technology extends beyond the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, and even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the same core technology that Cambridge Consultants helped develop, Ellume has created two other COVID-19 diagnostic tests in the past year - the QIAREACH COVID-19 antigen and antibody tests for the laboratory market and ellume·lab COVID-19 serology and antigen tests for healthcare professionals (to be launched later in 2021). The company has also leveraged the core sensing breakthrough in its core technology for its rapid home flu test and diagnostic assay for tuberculosis. Not only are rapid tests like Ellume's integral to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but they could also play a critical role in tackling future pandemics and other infectious diseases across the globe.

About Cambridge Consultants

Cambridge Consultants develops breakthrough products, creates and licenses intellectual property, and provides business consultancy in technology-critical issues for clients worldwide. For more than 60 years, the company has been helping its clients turn business opportunities into commercial successes, whether they are launching first-to-market products, entering new markets or expanding existing markets through the introduction of new technologies. With a team of more than 900 staff, including engineers, scientists, mathematicians and designers, in offices in Cambridge

Cambridge Consultants is part of Capgemini Invent, the innovation, consulting and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group. Capgemini Invent helps CxOs envision and build what's next for their organisations. Located in more than 30 offices and 25 creative studios around the world, its 7,000+ strong team combines strategy, technology, data science and creative design with deep industry expertise and insights, to develop new digital solutions and business models of the future. Capgemini Invent is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organisation of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Ellume

Ellume is at the forefront of accurate, rapid and accessible testing that is integral to today's COVID-19 response and will help ensure the world is prepared for the next infectious disease pandemic. Ellume is a digital diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-performance, connected products for healthcare professionals and consumers. Ellume's key focus is on the detection of common infectious diseases which affect the global population across all diagnostic settings; at-home, point-of-care and in-laboratory. Ellume's suite of products differ from conventional diagnostics through performance, digital connectivity, actionability and simplicity. Its novel detection technology is powered by unique quantum dot nanoparticles and integrates optics, electronics, biologics and software into an intuitive and high-performance digital platform. Ellume has a global consumer health partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, a global COVID-19 and latent TB partnership with QIAGEN, and a range of professional products under its ellume·lab brand. Ellume is committed to developing high-quality digital diagnostics that the world can rely on in a health crisis. Further information can be found at ellumehealth.com.

