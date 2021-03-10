Acast initiates a review of potential strategic and financial initiatives

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Acast today announces that it will conduct a review of potential strategic and financial initiatives, including the company's capital structure as well as an initial public offering and listing of the company's shares. The review will be carried out during the spring 2021.

Acast is the power source of podcasting, offering everything creators and advertisers need to find and reach millions of engaged listeners around the world. Founded in 2014, Acast now hosts 20,000 podcasts - reaching more than 300 million immersed listeners every month and working with thousands of brands.



For more information:

Ross Adams, CEO

Tel: +44 79 9052 0761

Email: ross@acast.com

Emily Villatte, CFO

Tel: +46 76 525 0142

Email: emily.villatte@acast.com

