Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
Patent-News bei InnoCan Pharma: Weltneuheit im 19-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt!
10.03.2021 | 08:52
Acast initiates a review of potential strategic and financial initiatives

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Acast today announces that it will conduct a review of potential strategic and financial initiatives, including the company's capital structure as well as an initial public offering and listing of the company's shares. The review will be carried out during the spring 2021.

About Acast

Acast is the power source of podcasting, offering everything creators and advertisers need to find and reach millions of engaged listeners around the world. We're supercharging a thriving, profitable, fair and sustainable open ecosystem for the world's podcasts - from those of household name media brands like the BBC, Daily Beast, the Guardian, HuffPost, the Economist, gal-dem, and the Financial Times, to shows from celebrities and influencers such as Table Manners with Jessie Ware, Wahlgren & Wistam, My Dad Wrote a Porno, JLC and Romesh Ranganathan's Hip Hop Saved My Life, or simply anyone who wants to create.

We connect podcasters, listeners and advertisers through the most innovative, world class products, tools and services, and the world's biggest podcast marketplace. Founded in 2014, Acast now hosts 20,000 podcasts - reaching more than 300 million immersed listeners every month and working with thousands of brands. We're For The Stories.

For brilliant podcasters

For smart advertisers

For The Stories.

For more information:

Ross Adams, CEO
Tel: +44 79 9052 0761
Email: ross@acast.com

Emily Villatte, CFO
Tel: +46 76 525 0142
Email: emily.villatte@acast.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/acast/r/acast-initiates-a-review-of-potential-strategic-and-financial-initiatives,c3303510

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9844/3303510/1384696.pdf

Read press release

© 2021 PR Newswire
