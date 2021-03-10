Arthur D. Little achieves milestone of having 100+ Partners

Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the promotion of seven of its consultants to the rank of Partner, in recognition of the expertise and depth of experience that each one brings to the company. These appointments represent a major milestone for ADL, with the company now boasting over 100 Partners within its global team. Over the past five years, ADL has doubled in size by pursuing a dynamic growth path, and one of the key tenets of its ongoing success is the development and promotion of its internal talent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005042/en/

Arthur D. Little has reached the 100+ partners milestones, with the promotion of seven partners. (Photo: Business Wire)

The latest appointments to Partner are as follows:

Matteo Ainardi, Partner, Automotive and Manufacturing (AMG) and Strategy Organization (S&O) Practices. Matteo joined ADL in 2016 and currently leads the company's global Aerospace Defense Center of Competence. His main focus is on supporting clients in the A&D ecosystem, focusing on strategy definition, organizational redesign and innovation management.

Lokesh Dadhich, Partner, Telecommunication, Information, Media Electronics (TIME) and Operations Management (OM) Practices. Lokesh joined ADL in 2007 and is based out of the company's Dubai office. His main areas of expertise are in Digital Strategy, Customer Experience, and Operations Excellence topics. He advises clients in the TIME industry and beyond on strategy, operations, and transformation challenges.

Naoya Furuta, Partner, Operations Management (OM) Practice. Naoya joined ADL's Tokyo office as a Manager in 2016, and has experience across multiple industries, with a particular focus on manufacturing and construction. His main areas of expertise include company-wide strategic planning, corporate management, corporate reform, M&A advisory and PMI.

Trung Ghi, Partner, Energy Utilities (ENUT) Practice. With more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Trung currently leads ADL's ENUT Practice in South-East Asia, and has been responsible for opening a number of key accounts. He has been a driving force in positioning ADL as a go-to management consulting firm within SEA's energy sector.

Max Scherr, Partner, Strategy Organization (S&O) Practice. With over 20 years of experience in strategy consulting as a senior executive, Max joined ADL in 2018 and leads the company's S&O Practice in its Vienna office. His specializations include Digital Transformation, Information Security, Growth and Corporate Strategy.

Ben Thuriaux-Alemán, Partner, Energy Utilities (ENUT) and Technology Innovation Management (TIM) Practices. With over 20 years of consulting experience, Ben has played a major role in developing ADL's TIM Practice, and currently runs the company's Global Innovation Excellence Benchmarking diagnostic. His particular focus is on aligning innovation with corporate strategy, and working on national innovation initiatives.

Marten Zieris, Partner, Strategy Organization (S&O) Practice. Marten joined ADL in 2010 and is based out of its Frankfurt office. He is responsible for the company's competence center "Organization Transformation" in Central Europe and supports international clients in large-scale transformations end to end, "from concept development to implementation". Marten also has a specialist focus on consumer products businesses.

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and CEO of Arthur D. Little, comments: "I would like to congratulate these new Partners and welcome them as the first members of ADL's 'Generation 100'! Each promotion is richly deserved and a recognition of the vital contribution that each Partner makes to our company. At ADL, we strive to employ and develop consultants who are both entrepreneurs and team players, and aspire to deliver consultancy at the highest level as such, having over 100 Partners within ADL truly is a momentous achievement."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005042/en/

Contacts:

Sue Glanville/Cate Bonthuys

Catalyst Comms

+44 7715 817589

info@catalystcomms.co.uk