NormCyber launches Cyber Security and Data Protection as a Service offerings for midmarket organisations

FAREHAM, England, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NormCyber, a leading provider of managed cyber security and data protection services, today announced the introduction of its Cyber Security and Data Protection as a Service solutions. Designed specifically to address the security and personal data challenges of midmarket organisations, both services offer levels of protection and expertise which are usually only accessible to enterprises, for around a third of the cost of an in-house solution.

Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) from norm. brings together the three pillars of an effective cyber defence strategy - people, process and technology - and gives customers near real-time visibility of their cyber-related risk via its online customer portal. The service combines technology from global cyber security leaders such as FireEye, Fortinet and Qualys, cyber awareness and phishing training from CybSafe, and accreditation to Cyber Essentials or Cyber Essentials Plus. CSaaS can be deployed within a matter of days, and is offered for one monthly subscription fee.

Data Protection as a Service is a virtual DPO offering led by a fully qualified data protection lawyer. Available as either a Basic or Premium service, it supports customers in achieving compliance with the GDPR and other data protection laws, as well as helping them to foster trusted, sustainable relationships with customers and stakeholders by demonstrating their commitment to protecting individual privacy rights.

"Midmarket organisations have traditionally been underserved and underrepresented when it comes to both cyber security and data protection," said Pete Bowers, COO at NormCyber. "Regarded as too complex and expensive for many, these companies have had to either make do with a limited selection of point products, or simply hope that a breach will never happen to them. We don't think it should be that way, which is why we developed both of these services to deliver the levels of protection they need, without the cost, resource and stress burden that they would rather do without"

NormCyber takes away the stress, time and cost of protecting organisations against cyber security and data protection risks. We deliver transparent, measurable cyber security and data protection services for midsize companies who want to benefit from enterprise-grade solutions without the hefty overheads. We keep businesses safe, while our customers get on with growing them.

