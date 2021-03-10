Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.: Kalo Gold Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Vatu Aurum Gold Project

Release Highlights:

Second drill hole completed (assays pending) and commencing third hole targeting the Qiriyaga Hill area, site of high-grade discovery which includes 8.75 metres* at 36.02 g/t Au (61.25 to 80 m) and 10 m at 27.18 g/t Au (76-86 m) including 120 g/t Au between 80 to 83 m in drill hole KCD-17 previously drilled.

Soil geochemical sampling in the Qiriyaga Zone, a 2.5 km long mineralization target, that includes the Qiriyaga Hill area, with results pending

IP Geophysical Survey to commence shortly, with Fender Geophysics of Australia contracted

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Kalo Gold Holdings Corp. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo Gold" or the "Company"), a discovery-driven company with high-grade opportunities in Fiji, is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities on the Vatu Aurum Gold Project.

As previously announced on December 8, 2020, the Company commenced its exploration program at the Qiriyaga Zone within the Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji. The planned exploration program consists of 8 confirmation and step-out diamond drill holes totaling 1,800 metres in the Qiriyaga Zone targeting Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge areas, as well as soil sampling and ground geophysics (induced polarization or "IP"). The Qiriyaga Zone, where Kalo plans to initially focus its work, is a 2.5-kilometre-long northeast-trending zone defined by soil geochemistry and trenching. Kalo Gold is pleased to announce that the first two holes were completed and has started drilling the third hole. All these holes are in Qiriyaga Hill. The core samples of the completed holes have been submitted to ALS laboratory in Brisbane, Australia, with assay results pending.

The Company is also pleased to announce that a soil sampling program in Qiriyaga Zone has also been completed, with results pending Qiriyaga Zone is characterized by a 2.5 km long zone of gold anomalies and confirmed by multiple trenches*. The two known mineralized areas Qiriyaga Hill and Vuinubu Ridge are located on the southwestern end of this zone. In addition, the soil sampling program in Coqeloa located some 15 km southwest of Qiriyaga Zone, has also been completed. Including previous soil sampling programs, the area covered by soil sampling in Qiriyaga Zone and Coqeloa, is now 5.4 square km and 10.4 square km, respectively. The Company expects to send all the soil samples to ALS in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the Company has contracted Fender Geophysics of Australia ("Fender") to conduct Induced Polarization (IP) survey in Qiriyaga Zone and Coqeloa. The Company expects the Fender team to be on site in April.

Historical drilling results located on the southern end of Qiriyaga Hill's confirmed the presence of several high-grade zones with selective drill intersections including 8.75 metres at 36.02 g/t Au (61.25 to 70 m) and 10 m at 27.18 g/t Au (76-86 m) including 120 g/t Au between 81 to 82 m in drill hole KCD-17. The qualified person has not verified the data disclosed and has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical technical data and information regarding the property.

In addition to high-grade gold mineralization, drilling in Qiriyaga Hill over a limited area of 140 m by 210 m resulted in defining a resource estimate** (historical) of 114,598 ounces gold of mostly oxide mineralization, starting at surface down to a depth of 45 m. Mineralization in Qiriyaga Zone is considered epithermal type as with the rest of the targets in the property. Outside of Qiriyaga Zone there are at least 14 gold targets that have been identified by the previous operators, some exhibiting copper mineralization. These targets, as with the Qiriyaga Zone, are located within or around two caldera features that are present in the property.

* Please refer to the Qiriyaga Zone soil geochem and trenching on page 15 and 16 of the Company's presentation, which can be downloaded at https://kalogoldcorp.com/).

** The historical estimate was prepared by Roberto Tan (AusIMM) and Roman Celis Jr. in February, 2017, for Kalo Exploration Ltd. (now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kalo Gold) in its report "Cirianiu Gold Project Resource Evaluation" using categories and definitions consistent with CIM definition standards for mineral resources and mineral reserves (Nov. 27, 2010) at the time of completion of the estimate, as outlined in NI 43-10, however a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and therefore the company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the property. The company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimate or other information contained in this presentation nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The company believes that the historical estimate and other technical information contained in this news release are relevant to continuing exploration on the property.

About Kalo Gold

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's north island, Vanua Levu. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses covering over 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the large gold deposits in the world in the Southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Fred Tejada, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and a director and officer of Kalo Gold.

On behalf of Kalo Gold

Fred Tejada

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information contact, please contact Kevin Ma, President and Director, at info@kalogoldcorp.com or +1-604-363-0411.

