Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship 100% owned Northshore Gold project which is located in the Hemlo/Schreiber greenstone belt in Ontario.

The program which was scheduled to be completed March 10th, 2021 has been completed on time and under budget. The program has consisted of a total of 13 diamond drill holes for a total of approximately 2,900m drilled.

This Phase 1 drill program was designed to better understand the structural and geological controls of the mineralization of the historical Afric resource ("Afric"), with emphasis on high-grade gold, at Northshore. The drill results will help assist with confirming the Company's new interpretation model that includes the possibility that the resource could open up to unexplored strike and dip directions. Historical holes were mainly drilled in a northwest-southeast direction and the geological team under Brad Lazich's model has drilled most of the program in a south-north direction, which is interpreted to better represent true-thickness.

The drilling was focused on key areas with low drill density, or no drilling, with the prospective for higher grade gold mineralization. To potentially expand Afric, a Phase 2 program utilizing the updated interpretation model and planning of new drill targets to better define the high-grade mineralization and structural depth is being planned. All the completed drill holes for Phase 1 were planned so the information could be utilized when Ready Set Gold moves forward with the updated Afric Gold Deposit's resource calculation.

Initial Observations from Phase 1:

Geological units of felsic volcanics have been intruded by different levels of porphyritic intrusives.

Multiple structures have been noted which includes: Discrete structures at contacts of porphyritic intrusives and volcanics with pervasive quartz veining, alteration, and sulphide mineralization. Broad, deformation structures indicative of large shear zone type settings with consistent quartz/carbonate veining, alteration and disseminated sulphide mineralization throughout.

Increased confidence in geometry on higher-grade zones or lenses.

"Since announcing his appointment as VP of Exploration, Brad Lazich has had an opportunity to spend time on the Northshore project, as well as in our core shack which houses the roughly 40,000m of historical drill core. Mr. Lazich and his team have been developing an updated geological model of Northshore's Afric Zone for Ready Set Gold by logging the fresh Phase 1 drilling core, observation of select historical intercepts in the core shack, and the historic data base. We are excited by the progress reports that we are receiving from Brad. We are happy to say that we are gaining even more confidence in the geological model of the Afric Zone. This process will be integral in unlocking the value of the project. A strong understanding of the geology and structural controls on high-grade mineralization will help ensure continued drilling success and resource growth going forward," says Christian Scovenna, Company CEO & Director.





Illustration 1: Phase 1 drill hole locations on background magnetic interpretation

To view an enhanced version of Illustration 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/76712_caff5a27e41e9839_002full.jpg

These initial observations support the geological concept that is starting to be assembled by the technical team. This new geological concept focusses grade at Northshore into wide, pervasive, and linear structures indicative of a broad, camp-scale deformation zone. A continued better understanding of these structures not only helps with grade potential at Northshore but allows the company to better understand how to grow the deposit on strike and at depth, which remains open in all directions.

The company expects to release a first round of drill assays in the next 1-2 weeks as unanticipated delays have been experienced in receiving results from the laboratory due to extreme industry wide demand.

Brad Lazich, P.Geo (ON), VP Exploration of Ready Set Gold Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

