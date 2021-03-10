Finnish scientists have developed a four-junction solar cell based on III-V semiconductor materials that is said to be able to achieve a wide spectral coverage. The cell was monolithically grown on gallium arsenide by molecular beam epitaxy (MBE).A group of scientists from the Tampere University in Finland has developed a III-V multi-junction solar cell which is claimed to have the potential for reaching a power conversion efficiency of close to 50%. Presented in the paper Wide spectral coverage (0.7-2.2 eV) lattice-matched multijunction solar cells based on AlGaInP, AlGaAs and GaInNAsSb materials, ...

