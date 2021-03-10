The Dutch water management agency plans to install solar along a highway in Overijssel. The project is part of a plan to build projects on state land, as the Dutch PV sector continues to search for alternative surfaces on which to deploy PV.Rijkswaterstaat - the water management agency of the Netherlands, under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management - is considering the construction of a large-scale solar plant along Rijksweg 35 highway, in the northeastern Netherlands. The agency is currently working with the municipalities of Wierden, Almelo, Borne, Hengelo, Enschede, the government ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...