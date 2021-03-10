Abingdon Health PLC: Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK

Abingdon Health Plc signs distribution agreement with BioSure UK

10th March 2021: Abingdon Health, a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, has signed a non-exclusive sales and distribution agreement in the UK and Europe for the AbC-19TM rapid neutralising antibody test with BioSure UK, a specialist in the provision of rapid Point of Care tests (POCT) and self-testing solutions. Abingdon Health is a member of the UK-Rapid Test Consortium ("UK-RTC")

Under the terms of the agreement, the Parties intend to establish a strategic distribution relationship to enable them to identify and maximise opportunities for the sale of the AbC-19TM rapid neutralising antibody test in the UK and European territories. Healthcare, workplace and pharmacy settings will be prioritised, as antibody testing becomes even more relevant as vaccination, programmes scale,

Chris Yates, Abingdon's Chief Executive Officer, commented:"We are delighted to be partnering with the BioSure UK team as we continue to see increasing demand for wide scale deployment of rapid neutralising antibody tests. The nature of SARS-CoV-2 testing is changing. Where antibody tests were once predominantly used for charting the spread of infection within communities, today they emerging as a key pillar of large-scale immunisation campaigns. Rapid Antibody tests such as AbC-19TM that target the full trimeric spike can help policymakers and healthcare networks further understand immunity to COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccine programmes."

Brigette Bard, BioSure UK's CEO, commented: "BioSure are delighted to be working with the team at Abingdon Health and to be incorporating the AbC-19 test into our range of COVID-19 testing solutions, including workplace testing. We have always been passionate about the role that antibody testing has to play in this pandemic, and with the rapid rollout of vaccines across the UK and Europe, being able to detect the neutralising antibodies generated by the immune response is now more relevant than ever."

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare and COVID-19. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and has also developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

The Company offers product development, regulatory support, technology transfer and manufacturing services for customers looking to develop new assays or transfer existing laboratory-based assays to a lateral flow format. Abingdon Health aims to support the increase in need for rapid results across many industries and locations and produces lateral flow tests in areas such as infectious disease, clinical testing including companion diagnostics, animal health and environmental testing. Faster access to results allows for rapid decision making, targeted intervention and can support better outcomes. This ability has a significant role to play in improving life across the world.

Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England.

About the UK-RTC

The UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC) was founded in response to a UK Government call for businesses to work together on a rapid antibody test to be rolled out nationally. Led by Abingdon Health, its members also include, BBI Solutions, CIGA Healthcare and Omega Diagnostics. The Abc-19TM is approved in Europe and the UK for professional use and is available for sale.

About the AbC-19 Rapid Test

The AbC-19 Rapid Test is a single use test for the detection of neutralising IgG antibodies to the full trimeric spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human capillary whole blood.

About BioSure:

BioSure (UK) Limited are the manufacturers of the first CE marked HIV Self Test for personal use giving results in minutes. Since launching in 2015, the BioSURE HIV Self Test has helped people throughout the UK and the world, to knowyourstatus. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, BioSure have pivoted their expertise and now have a range of UK developed and manufactured COVID-19 tests, which are available for professional use in the UK and international markets.

Since launching the world's first approved blood-based HIV self-test, BioSure has worked with governments, communities, and individuals across the world, generating conversations, giving people a choice of being able to test themselves and know their own status on their own terms and just as importantly, giving people the confidence to make informed choices.

