Scottish start-up Gravitricity has begun construction of a 250 kW gravity-based energy storage project at Port of Leith. A 15m-high rig uses renewable energy to raise a mass in a 150-1,500m shaft and discharges the electricity thus 'stored' by releasing the mass to rotate an electric generator.Scottish start-up Gravitricity has begun construction of a £1 million ($1.38 million) gravity energy storage system on an industrial site at Port of Leith, Scotland's largest enclosed deepwater port. The 250 kW demonstration project, which is supported by a £640,000 grant from U.K. government funder Innovate ...

