Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Pharmiva AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (91/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Pharmiva AB (publ), company registration number 559007-0958, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Pharmiva AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 31, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 4,956,972 shares. Shares Short name: PHARM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 7,141,972 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530670 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219373 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559007-0958 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 31 761 22 30.