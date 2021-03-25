Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Pharmiva AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (129/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Pharmiva AB (publ), company registration
number 559007-0958, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Pharmiva AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be March 31, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 4,956,972 shares.

Shares

Short name:                             PHARM                   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  7,141,972               
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015530670            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          219373                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559007-0958             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:         PHARM TO3                                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of   1,092,500                                                   
 warrants to be                                                                 
 listed:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              1 TO3 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70     
                     percent of the volume-weighted average price in            
                    the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for 
                     a period of twenty (20) trading days immediately preceding 
                     24 March 2022 (24 March                                    
                    included), however, with a maximum value of SEK 20 per share
                     and a minimum value of SEK 0,12 (quota value).             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription        March 28, 2022-April 8, 2022                                
 period:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   April 6, 2022                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0015658885                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1                                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:      220762                                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:     First North STO/8                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:    MiFID II tick size table                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:           SSME                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:   SEK                                                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name       
-----------------
20    Health Care
-----------------
2010  Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner
Fondkommission AB on +46 31 761 22 30.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
