Crypto VC and Tech Company Rockets to $50m AUM Within 50 Days of Inception

Pluto Digital Assets PLC ("Pluto" or "the Company"), the crypto VC and tech company, is pleased to announce that it has raised c.$40 million after closing its latest successful funding round. As a result, the Company has surpassed $50 million total assets under management ("AUM"), within just 50 days of being established.

Pluto's third and largest round to date was led by Argo Blockchain Plc (ARB.L ARBKF), who will be maintaining their c.25% stake with an investment of approx. $10 million. There was continued investment by two other publicly traded companies, Pires Investments Plc (PIRI.L) and Riverfort Global Opportunities Plc (RGO.L) amongst others, as part of a total raise of c.$40 million.

Pluto Digital Assets has been actively deploying capital into new token issuances at seed level, incubating projects, taking equity positions and holding strategic and treasury positions in digital assets. The senior team has significant experience of investment management and venture capital, trading, digital assets, start-ups and decentralized finance ("DeFi"). They have also formed extensive networks within the Web 3.0 Ethereum, Polkadot and DeFi communities and have experience of launching Web 3.0 projects such as YOP. Pluto is also engaged in the non-fungible token ("NFT") collectables market and is actively curating a private collection, with the first pieces to be unveiled shortly.

In addition, Pluto will generate income from its operational activities of running nodes, mining, staking, liquidity provision and via its engagement with other DeFi protocols. With its relationships with many leading launchpads, the Company is optimally placed to help projects deliver on their growth strategies.

Pluto Director, Atif Yaqub commented: "This is a period of unprecedented opportunity to fill a void in the London markets, bringing a blend of traditional and crypto venture. We are delighted with the results of the fundraise which was heavily oversubscribed and thank our existing shareholders for their support and welcome our new investors. The funds give us the firepower for an aggressive push to become a leader in decentralised technology investment. We're already engaged with an epic constellation of projects in the digital assets space and look forward to helping them bring their vision to fruition."

About Pluto Digital Assets PLC

Pluto Digital Assets PLC (Pluto) is a crypto venture capital and technology company that connects Web 3.0 decentralised technologies to the global economy. Pluto invests in, incubates and advises digital asset projects based on decentralised technologies (DeTech), decentralised finance (DeFi) and networks such as Ethereum and Polkadot. Additionally, Pluto supports the operation of proof-of-stake networks by staking and operating validator nodes.

