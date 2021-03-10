Elsevier and LexisNexis Collaborate to Increase Access to Patent Information in Pharma and Chemical R&D Workflows

Reaxys and LexisNexis Intellectual Property teams join forces to advance strategic insights across IP, patent data and analytics for chemistry researchers and information specialists

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, today announced a new collaboration with LexisNexis Legal & Professional to strengthen the existing patent coverage in Reaxys®, its information solution for chemistry R&D. This integration gives companies and researchers access to the LexisNexis Intellectual Property patent content that powers LexisNexis PatentSight (Patent Analytics) and LexisNexis TotalPatent One (Patent Search) in their existing workflow. Relevant patents for pharma and chemical R&D will be retrieved from 105 patent offices, 141m patent documents, and 56 full-text authorities. The content expansion in Reaxys further cements its position as a comprehensive cheminformatics solution by ensuring companies and researchers do not miss key competitive intelligence insights.

Companies and researchers today are under immense pressure to innovate quickly and competitively. They need to answer a host of key questions: How is a given technology landscape evolving? Who else is working in the space? Where is the white space? Bringing together patent and biological/chemical R&D information in one interface makes it easier to review and researchers gain greater confidence in their decisions to accelerate R&D in pharma and chemicals.

Dr. Ivan Krstic, Head of Chemistry Solutions, Elsevier said: "The competitive landscape of pharmaceuticals is more crowded than ever before: more than 80 percent of validated targets are being pursued by multiple companies. Therefore, staying on top of a research field and having up-to-date and comprehensive information about competitor activities is of extreme importance.

"Based on customers' feedback, we built a clear path to enhance Reaxys coverage of critical intellectual property content and simplify the researcher's workflow. Researchers have so many strategic decisions to make, they need deep insights to make informed choices. Working with LexisNexis Intellectual Property means that we can meet our number one goal to provide those deep insights and enable rapid advances in pharma and chemical R&D."

Reaxys supports an enhanced competitive intelligence workflow with a user-friendly interface, relevant patent filters, ability to track and analyze data with the alert service, and export functions. In addition, cutting edge machine learning enables the accurate identification, extraction and curation of biological targets from the most relevant sources to support drug discovery workflows.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Elsevier to provide researchers the right IP content to address their evolving needs. By combining our content and technology with Elsevier's, we help accelerate the time it takes to get safe and efficacious medications and chemical products to market," commented Marco Richter, Global Head of Product, LexisNexis Intellectual Property solutions. "We understand the importance of key decisions such as when to protect your assets and how to establish a niche in a crowded IP landscape. Researchers require thorough, accurate and timely insights, which is why we are working with Elsevier to make data easier to discover and help researchers stay fully informed."

This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration between Elsevier and LexisNexis and represents a step change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market. To find out more about the collaboration and patent coverage in Reaxys, please visit the Reaxys website.

About Us

LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis Intellectual Property

LexisNexis® Intellectual Property brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis® IP Data Direct, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis® PatentSight® and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®) enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.

Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, Reaxys, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier and LexisNexis are part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Contacts

Jonathan Davis Elsevier Communications, Europe Work: +31 6 209 87384 newsroom@elsevier.com

David Tucker Elsevier Communications, UK Work: +44 79320 536 160 d.tucker@elsevier.com



SOURCE: Elsevier

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634635/Elsevier-and-LexisNexis-Collaborate-to-Increase-Access-to-Patent-Information-in-Pharma-and-Chemical-RD-Workflows