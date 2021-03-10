Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Patent-News bei InnoCan Pharma: Weltneuheit im 19-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
10.03.21
13:27 Uhr
26,100 Euro
+0,200
+0,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20026,30013:32
26,10026,40013:32
Dow Jones News
10.03.2021 | 12:04
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel pays full damages in connection with fuel spill at Norilsk’s Combined Heat

DJ NORNICKEL PAYS FULL DAMAGES IN CONNECTION WITH FUEL SPILL AT NORILSK'S COMBINED HEAT 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL PAYS FULL DAMAGES IN CONNECTION WITH FUEL SPILL AT NORILSK'S COMBINED HEAT 
10-March-2021 / 13:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL PAYS FULL DAMAGES IN CONNECTION WITH FUEL SPILL AT NORILSK'S COMBINED HEAT 
Moscow, March 10, 2021 - JSC NTEK (Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a Nornickel subsidiary) has made 146.2 billion 
roubles' worth of necessary payments for damage caused to the environment as a result of a 29 May 2020 diesel spill at 
Norilsk's Combined Heat and Power plant, situated in the Kayerkan neighborhood of the city. 
Nornickel has provided the funds for its subsidiary's payment. 
Compensation for damage to local bodies of water amounted to 145,492,562,907.96 roubles, paid into the federal budget. 
Compensation for damage to soil amounted to 684,904,320 roubles, paid to Norilsk's municipal government. 
The payment was made in accordance with a 12 February 2021 judgement by Krasnoyarsk's Arbitration Court. 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  95225 
EQS News ID:   1174526 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 05:31 ET (10:31 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.