iManage Integrates S&P Global Market Intelligence Data into Platform to Provide Powerful Insights that Mitigate Risk for Legal and Professional Services Firms

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced the native integration of S&P Global Market Intelligence data into iManage Conflicts Managerand iManage Business Intake Manager, key products within the iManage Security, Risk and Governanceportfolio. Available today, the integrations allow customers a faster, more streamlined approach to onboarding new clients, and identifying and addressing risk posed by ethical and business conflicts.



The combined power of iManage and S&P Global Market Intelligence data accelerates conflicts searching across complex corporate structures and provides embedded intelligence surrounding the corporate relationships of relevant parties. As a result, risk professionals at law firms and other professional services organizations can easily surface and address potential issues before they become real problems.

The integration to iManage Conflicts Manager and Business Intake Manager forms an effective strategy to support Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements and regulations, globally. This simplifies critical aspects of due diligence and enables effective compliance management within customer organizations.

With the S&P Global Market Intelligence data available directly from within iManage, clients not only have access to the rich data available for public and private companies directly within iManage, but that data is automatically refreshed and seamlessly married to their internal business processes. This leads to considerable time-savings and automation of manual processes to ensure greater accuracy.

"This opportunity between iManage and S&P Global Market Intelligence provides our global customers a great option for supporting and enhancing business-critical risk management processes," said Joy E. Spicer, VP of Risk and Compliance, iManage. "Our customers are now empowered to reduce a good deal of the administrative burden of clearing conflicts to create efficiencies that drive faster, more decisive action. We help take human error out of the equation resulting in improved client services, regulatory compliance and, ultimately, profitability."

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/to learn more.