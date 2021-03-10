Irdeto: Denuvo joins exclusive PlayStation5 Tools and Middleware program to offer Anti-Cheat technology to game developers

Denuvo's Anti-Cheat is available to game publishers on PlayStation5 to help bring cheating to an end

Amsterdam, March 10, 2021, 77% of the gamers express being repelled from a game due to cheating occurring, creating a tremendous risk on monetization of games.

Denuvo's Anti-Cheat incorporates advanced technology to secure both online gameplay as well as securely reward offline progress. The technology helps game developers protect sensitive game logic or data, preventing cheaters from changing sensitive variables and ensuring its trustworthiness. A number of games incorporated Denuvo's Anti-Cheat at launch of PlayStation5 to ensure best experience for the gamers.

Developed by security experts and video game enthusiasts, Denuvo's technology has no negative impact on in-game performance and its non-intrusive methodology ensures the developer's workflow is never impacted.

"Cheating ruins video games for honest players," said Reinhard Blaukovitsch, Managing Director of Denuvo, Irdeto. "This can lead to lower engagement, game traffic and shrinking revenues for game publishers. We are really proud be able to help the world's most talented developers to bring rich experiences for gamers on Playstation5."

Denuvo has a solid track record of protecting AAA titles for over a decade and collaborates with game developers of all sizes, offers cross-platform technologies on PC, Consoles, iOS and Android to secure against games piracy as well as protecting the integrity of the experience. Securing revenue sources beyond the game sales has become increasingly important for the publishers who rely on ad-revenues, in-game currency, downloadable content (DLC) and more broadly gamers long-term engagement into the games.

For more information on Denuvo and video game protection offering, please visit

https://irdeto.com/denuvo/

"PlayStation" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

###

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport and IoT connected industries. Irdeto's solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime. With more than 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's software security technology and cyberservices protect over six billion devices and applications for some of the world's best-known brands. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

Denuvo is part of Irdeto.

For more information please visit www.irdeto.com.

Not for publication