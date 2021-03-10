WellAir, a leader in delivering clean air solutions to people around the world, today announced the appointment of Kieran Hannon as Chief Marketing Officer as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005059/en/

Kieran Hannon, Chief Marketing Officer, WellAir (Photo: Business Wire)

"Kieran is a globally recognized, creative and innovative business strategist. His expertise will be a valuable complement to our leadership team and a driving force in the expansion of the WellAir brand as we continue to advance our air cleaning and surface disinfection product portfolio globally," said Todd M. Pope, President and Chief Executive Officer at WellAir.

Mr. Hannon brings over 30 years of experience in successfully building award-winning and world-class consumer experiences in the Internet of Things, mobile, digital and retail sectors. He joins WellAir from Openpath, a cloud access control company, where was Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Mr. Hannon spent six years as Chief Marketing Officer at Belkin International where he grew the company from one to four industry-leading brands (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn) along with the subsequent sale to Foxconn. He has also served as Vice President, Marketing for RadioShack Corporation and President of Grey Worldwide in San Francisco. In 2020, Mr. Hannon was named as one of the "World's Most Influential CMOs" by Forbes and received a SXSW Valiente CMO Award in 2018.

"Indoor air quality is now more important than ever before. With 90% of our time spent indoors breathing air up to 10x more contaminated than outdoor air, the opportunity to create the de facto industry brand is probably the highest of noble causes," said Kieran Hannon, Chief Marketing Officer, WellAir. "WellAir's flagship product, the Novaerus Defend 1050 which recently received FDA clearance, is a prime example of the Company's healthtech innovation. I'm thrilled to join this team to continue its impressive momentum in making the indoor world safer and cleaner."

About WellAir

WellAir's mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. It's that important. Scientifically proven to harmonize with how we work, live and play.

WellAir, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Stamford, Connecticut, and Cary, North Carolina, is a leading provider of infection control solutions. The group operates through its core business brands, Novaerus, Plasma Air, and NuvaWave. We reach our customers through multiple channels; this diversity lets them benefit from our broad range of solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005059/en/

Contacts:

Cindy Caserta

WellAir

ccaserta@wellairsolutions.com

203-451-3131

Renee Volpini

Westwicke/ICR

Renee.Volpini@westwicke.com

917-923-8117