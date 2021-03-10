Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Expands Its Remote Environment Management Offerings With New EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway

Integrated with Lantronix's ConsoleFlow management platform, Global connectivity and VPN as a Service, EMG7500 supports business continuity in remote sites and unmanned locations

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2021, a cost-effective, secure edge management gateway in a small form factor. Designed for use in virtually any type of remote or unmanned site, the EMG7500 is an integrated part of Lantronix's business continuity solution of interlocking hardware, software and value-added services. With the EMG7500, Lantronix is expanding its offering of REM solutions within its EMG familyof Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) products.

"As a leader in Out-of-Band Remote Management, Lantronix uniquely understands the challenges of ensuring business continuity across remote locations, branch offices and unmanned sites," said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix Inc. "Lantronix is devoted to bringing to our customers secure and reliable edge management solutions with an integrated suite of software, hardware and connectivity services, which includes the EMG7500 gateway."

"The EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway, together with our ConsoleFlow centralized management platform and our Global connectivity and VPN services, provides the same quality, reliability and functionality that customers appreciate in our larger edge gateways," said Jonathan Shipman, vice president of Strategy at Lantronix. "Designed for remote and unmanned sites such as branch offices and operational facilities, the EMG7500's small form factor is perfect for applications where space is limited or at a premium."

With its compact design, the EMG7500 is an effective solution alongside critical infrastructure in remote sites, including branch offices, retail stores and unmanned sites such as ATMs and cell towers. Delivering reliable and secure edge management for offsite network device management in a cost-effective and small form factor, the EMG7500 enables remote troubleshooting, resilience and remediation to improve the uptime and efficiency of networks and keep businesses running smoothly.

Features include:

An integrated automatic fail-over/fail-back mechanism that allows EMG users to connect to network equipment even when the primary network connection is congested or unresponsive

Network Performance Monitoring with support of IPSLA simulation traffic to ensure continuous and reliable network communication and help mitigate Lights Out scenarios

Centralized Management with Lantronix's ConsoleFlow (https://www.lantronix.com/consoleflow/) on-premises and cloud-based management platform delivering a single pane of glass to view all deployed Lantronix edge management gateways and connected IT equipment

Global and Carrier Connectivity and VPN as a Service security options tailored to the unique requirements of each remote site

Mobile access from any iOS or Android platform for secure remote access to IT equipment



Lantronix's EMG family also includes the EMG8500, which offers Field Replaceable Units (FRUs) and the same features and benefits in a slightly larger form factor.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixIncor connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products as well as the Edge Management Gateway and ConsoleFlow products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG and ConsoleFlow are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488