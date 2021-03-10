Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Secures 15 SmartGATE Insights Engagements and Follow-on Sale of SmartGATE Platform to Large Ontario Multifamily Residential Property Owner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS) and (OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced that a major multifamily residential property owner has engaged Legend Power to assess 15 additional properties with SmartGATE Insights, including new properties under construction. The customer also ordered another SmartGATE Platform, representing the fourth of its properties to install a SmartGATE solution. The organization is a privately-owned business that has developed built, and managed apartment buildings for 60 years. The client has 9,600 units across its portfolio.

Legend's SmartGATE Insights and Power Impact Report is a valuable tool that provides building owners a better understanding of the financial impact the power grid is having on their buildings and how SmartGATE solutions can solve these challenges for them. The Power Impact Report delivers non-technical explanations of the negative financial effects being suffered in single buildings and entire portfolios combined with actionable solutions customized for our customers.

"The customer's commitment to sustainability leadership, tenant safety, and satisfaction are evident with their investment in the SmartGATE systems," said Michael Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "Their leadership team has engaged our solutions for the past two years, and we look forward to helping them achieve goals related to their ESG programs, environmental leadership, and tenant experiences."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634553/Legend-Power-Secures-15-SmartGATE-Insights-Engagements-and-Follow-on-Sale-of-SmartGATE-Platform-to-Large-Ontario-Multifamily-Residential-Property-Owner