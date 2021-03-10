Altus Strategies Plc: High Priority Gold Exploration Targets Defined in Egypt

DIDCOT, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces the identification of numerous high priority gold targets from remote sensing across all four of its projects ("Projects") covering 1,565 km2 in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The Projects were recently awarded to the Company's 100% owned subsidiary Akh Gold Ltd as part of a competitive international bid round undertaken by the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority ("EMRA").

Highlights:

Systematic remote sensing undertaken across four Projects totalling 1,565 km 2 in Egypt

in Egypt Major historical gold mining camps identified, including the Bakriyah mining district

More than 100 potential hard rock gold workings identified from satellite imagery

Several very extensive hard rock workings traced up to 375m in length

Field team being assembled to commence systematic exploration in Q2 2021

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to report the identification of numerous high priority gold exploration targets across all four of our recently granted Projects, which total 1,565 km2 in the prospective Eastern Desert of Egypt.

"The remote sensing programme was undertaken by the Altus team and has defined over 100 interpreted historical hard rock gold workings, including at least two major historical mining camps. One of these camps is at Bakriyah, where historical reports indicate that mining activities extended discontinuously across a significant area. Some of the interpreted hard rock gold workings are clearly visible in the satellite imagery, as arrays of pits and trenches, which can be up to 375m long.

'We are currently establishing our technical team in Egypt and plan to commence fieldwork shortly to follow up on these priority targets. I look forward to updating shareholders on these programmes in due course."

Summary of priority targets:

Wadi Jundi Gold Project (696 km 2 ): Hosts an historical gold mine, mapped by EMRA 28 potential hard rock gold workings and seven mapped gold occurrences Located within a 10 km long mapped ophiolite belt

(696 km ):

Bakriyah Gold Project (348 km 2 ) Located in the historical 'Bakriyah' gold mining district 49 potential hard rock gold workings and eight mapped gold occurrences Located within and proximal to numerous mapped granitic intrusions

(348 km )

Abu Diwan Gold Project (346 km 2 ): 24 potential hard rock gold working and three mapped gold occurrences Potential vein workings up to 375m in strike length Locate in a mapped ophiolite belt

(346 km ):

Wadi Dubur Gold Project (175 km 2 ): 39 potential hard rock gold working and one mapped gold occurrence Potential vein workings up to 240m length Located in mapped ophiolite belt with granitic intrusions and strike-slip structures

(175 km ):

Wadi Jundi Project (696 km2) - Geology

The project area hosts a 10 km long north-west trending ophiolite belt comprising a basal serpentinite melange overlain by calc-alkaline basic to acidic volcanics, capped by volcaniclastics, and sediments (schists). The sequence is interpreted to represent a preserved seafloor sequence and is considered highly prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralisation. The entire sequence is intruded by syn- to late- tectonic mafic intrusives and late- to post- tectonic granodiorite, granite and monzogranite intrusions and is located just south of the major north-west trending regional crustal scale >1,100 km Najd Fault corridor

Bakriyah Project (348 km2) - Geology

The project area is dominated sedimentary formations and a 13 km long northwest striking ophiolitic serpentinite melange, intruded by syn- to late- tectonic gabbro intrusives and major late- to post-tectonic granodiorite and granite intrusions. The geology is structurally complex located near the boundary between two separate structural blocks with a large number of intersections between regional-trending faults and fold hinges, interpreted as favourable sites for orogenic gold style mineral occurrences.

Abu Diwan Project (346 km2) - Geology

The project area hosts a north-west trending belt of serpentinised ophiolite and associated tectonic melange, schists, andesite and porhyryitic subvolcanic rocks, intruded by multiple syn- to late-tectonic granodiorite and late- to post-tectonic granite intrusions. Basement gneisses and mylonitic schists of the Meatiq Dome, a metamorphic core complex, outcrop in the south-west of the area and are separated from the younger rocks by a series of deep-seated north-west trending sinistral shear zones and north-east trending thrusts that are part of the crustal scale (>1,100 km long) Najd Fault Corridor.

Wadi Dubur Project (175 km2) - Geology

The project area contains a north-west to west trending curvilinear fault belt comprised of regionally mapped thrust faults and strike-slip flexures. The (standalone) project block consists of an ophiolite melange, minor schists, syn- to late- tectonic gabbro and diorite intrusives on the flank of a major 25 km x 28 km syn- to late-tectonic granitic body. The project area is located 5 km west of the historic Atud gold mine and approximately 40 km north-west of the Sukari gold mine (operated by LSE and TSX listed Centamin Plc) which produces approximately 450,000 - 500,000 oz of gold per annum. Mineralisation hosted on these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Wadi Dubur.

Illustrations

The following figures have been prepared by Altus and relate to the disclosures in this announcement and are visible in the version of this announcement on the Company's website or in PDF format by following this link.

Location of the Projects in the Eastern Desert of Egypt is shown in Figure 1

Location of key deposits within the Arabian Nubian Shield is shown in Figure 2

Priority targets within Wadi Jundi is shown in Figure 3

Priority targets within Bakriyah is shown in Figure 4

Priority targets within Abu Diwan is shown in Figure 5

Priority targets within Wadi Dubur is shown in Figure 6

Gold workings interpreted from satellite imagery are shown in Figure 7

Egyptian Projects: Background

The nine licence blocks that comprise the four Projects were awarded to Akh Gold Limited, a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company, as part of Egypt's inaugural and competitive international exploration licence bid round. The process was administered by EMRA and commenced in 2020. The four Projects total 1,565 km2 in area and are situated in eastern Egypt, between 30 km and 100 km from the Red Sea coast. The licences have been awarded for an initial two-year term, with each licence renewable for up to two further periods, each of two years duration.

Egyptian Projects: Regional Geology

All four Projects are located within the Arabian Nubian Shield ("ANS"). The Eastern Desert comprises the northern extent of the ANS and is world renowned as a significant historical gold province, where mining activities date back to Pharaonic times. Most historical gold mines in the Eastern Desert are typically structurally controlled, occurring within quartz and quartz-calcite veins, hosted within intrusions that range in composition from quartz-diorite to syeno-granite within Neoproterozoic metamorphic basement rocks. The Eastern Desert of Egypt hosts the Sukari gold mine, which is owned and operated by LSE and TSX listed Centamin Plc. Mineralisation hosted at Sukari is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted on the Projects.

Altus is exploring all four of the Projects for gold, specifically targeting orogenic deposits within volcanic formations and granitic intrusions, as well as potential gold-bearing VMS systems hosted in ancient seafloor sequences.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and NI 43-101.

