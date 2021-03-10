2local - A Loyalty Platform that Supports Sustainability and Prosperity for All

DRIEBERGEN-RIJSENBURG, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / 2local announces project smart contract audits by Certik. Certik ensures that 2local's smart contract meets the highest safety standards. Certik has leading industry verification tools that not only detect bugs, but also provide data on vulnerabilities, hacks and malfunctions. This preserves the integrity, transparency, and value rationale of 2local's smart contract code .

2local has made it possible to maintain sustainability and prosperity for all through its Defi blockchain-powered project, and yes, that's the first time in history! In short, 2local is of the people, by the people, and for the people!

2local is an environmentally conscious Fintech company based in the Netherlands and will present a groundbreaking Blockchain-powered platform with the same name. It puts its hand into inflation-free banking with a high value for encouraging sustainability and prosperity for every participant in the program.

What's more, 2local creates an opportunity for those who might not have been able to take a big step and make a significant difference.

2local lowers the token amount and rewards its users! 2local has proudly announced that it is a platform for all those people who expect a better world and equality in everything. For centuries, the technology of the money system has remained hidden from the eyes of the people. On the national and global levels, the monetary system provides a solid foundation for worldwide dominance and federal control.

For the daily needs of people, 2local has designed a platform for everyone. In addition to opening a new window to enhance the quality and service, everyone can realize their wishes quickly and in little time by using a new generation of e-commerce, which is a whole new integrated system.

This new version of the company, which takes advantage of the new possibilities the world offers and the increasing speed of the technological improvements and international developments, has made it possible to base 2local's internet activities on the best standards.

2local is an all new decentralized coin on a newly built ultrafast blockchain that is fully ERC-721 compatible for various projects to build up their tokens.

With these innovations 2local is a loyalty platform to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for everyone. 2local platform has the following features:

A decentralized exchange on the top blockchain;

Smart contracts compatible with ERC-721;

A payment application with various exchange options;

A debit card that is a decentralized multi-currency wallet;

The app contains a marketplace that is connected to various companies;

A cashback system to effectively share of the profit of the rising exchange rate;

Pre-determined currency flow and best trading algorithm for consistently rising exchange rate.

2local - Completely based on the philosophy of opposites represented by Yin and Yang according to Chinese culture!

We face several problems mainly caused by too much Yang orientation. This makes us run from one crisis to another. With the 2local loyalty platform, it's easy to overcome these difficulties by deploying more Yin powers.

2local is the first company of its kind to provide a smart marketplace to connect customers with any connected company that produces sustainable goods and services. It will encourage the businesses of all local, sustainable companies.

To be part of this program, a company must produce its goods by sourcing local and sustainable raw materials, as our environment is also a major concern. With this approach 2local companies will create an environmentally friendly environment.

2local present you with an L2L token!

Every transaction on the platform is made using the company's unique L2L tokens, an essential part of the 2local cashback system. L2L receipts can be kept in some authentic decentralized digital wallets.

L2L token is a unique and sustainability-focused cryptocurrency that maintains a stable but rising exchange rate. It acts as a buffer between digital assets and fiat currencies. This means that the token can be used as a standard payment method without any risk of inflation and possible losses.

All the users of 2local platforms are encouraged to use the L2L tokens as this offers a monthly cashback. One more advantage is cutting the high transfer costs are reduced, as the participants do not have to withdraw the assets to external wallets. All of these features serve to offer a free loyalty program for both the customers and the companies.

2local, in collaboration with 17 companies, has created a mobile application that is available on Android, and is under development for iOS. It stands for sustainability and prosperity worldwide by making local and sustainable purchases available to everyone. It aims to contribute to the development of a better world with the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN as its guiding principle. The goal of the international company goal will go further to combat global poverty and hunger and solve environmental and climatic issues, which is now a worry for all of society.

2local has overcome some of Bitcoin drawbacks of by enabling the following!

High transfer speed required for in-store payments;

Very stable exchange rate;

Take advantage of the exchange rate without holding the token;

Support the sustainable and locally operating companies;

No energy consumption for mining;

A loyalty platform that shares the wealth of the blockchain!

2local's loyalty program will support sustainable and local-to-local operating companies, and these companies can quickly become connected companies. The fee for the transfers and the profit generated by the rising exchange rate will be used in the cashback system. 2local does not derive profit from its users, but instead creates value with its users.

2local is now in the Initial Token Offering phase. On the 2local website, an account can easily be made, and the L2L tokens can be bought and exchanged with other stores. 2local already did an IEO at P2PB2B.io, ExMarkets.com, and LATOKEN.com.

So, 2local's entire strategy is to develop a new payment system by using blockchain technology. The whole system implements a digital currency that is easily accessible for everyone and provides cashback for all local and sustainable purchases. It aims to make sustainability and prosperity available for everyone around the world by eradicating poverty and hunger and solving environmental and climatic issues.

Media contact

Company: 2local

Contact: Antony Chang

Telephone: +31 6 22464281

E-mail: info@2local.io

Website: https://2local.io/

SOURCE: 2local

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634645/2local--A-Loyalty-Platform-that-Supports-Sustainability-and-Prosperity-for-All