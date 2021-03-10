Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the President & CEO, David Vinokurov, will be hosting a live Corporate Overview Webinar on March 16th, 2021 at 2:00pm ET. David will be going through the company's March Investor Presentation whereby he will be providing an overview on the Company's current operations, its upcoming milestones, and provide a demonstration of the Fandom's Esports prediction and wagering platform. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You can register for the webinar, below:

Date: March 16, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)

Register Here: http://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/fandom_march16webinar

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, you will need to be logged into the GoToWebinar platform or by emailing your question(s) beforehand to fandom@rbmilestone.com. The Webinar will be recorded and posted to Fandom's website following the presentation.

Fandom Sports Media Corp is a live-sports and Esports entertainment company that aggregates, curates, and produces fan-focused content. Fandom is deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices focused on Fan Engagement and iGaming. The Company owns exclusive global rights on a highly effective predictive analytics technology for the gaming industry which has been commercially successful for various other sectors. The technology runs on a privately secure cloud with multilingual support and is being leveraged for a global launch of Fandom's regulated betting/iGaming and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

