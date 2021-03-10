Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products and the exciting new 100% federally legal Delta-8 product line.

In an effort to streamline ordering for the growing list of Wholesale customers, ENDO Brands has now developed an easy ordering Wholesale section for commercial accounts: Wholesale Products - Endo Brands. The new system makes it easy for new Wholesalers to apply and become an ENDO Brands dealer. The new online system will allow for orders to be efficiently placed, significantly cutting down on the time it takes for commercial orders to be filled.

A wholesale catalog of all ENDO Brand products is also available for easy pdf download. The catalog helps wholesale customers make better decisions on what products best suit their needs. There is also a commercial artwork section for advertising making it easier for resellers to obtain art for websites and printed advertisements.

"Online and reseller sales of ENDO Brands products have been very brisk for the first quarter 2021. We had to evaluate how we are conducting business and how to streamline the ordering process. Our commercial customers have been requesting a online portal for easy 24/7 ordering to help reduce low or out of stock inventories," says Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right On Brands. "Since the Covid-19 pandemic, ordering online has become the norm for people in all walks of life. Our wholesale accounts will still be able to place "live" orders over the phone. By logging in to the online wholesale section, retailers can easily see what they have ordered in the past. The online portal will also allow wholesale accounts access to order new product sku's on a preorder basis and also look at product closeouts."

Artistic Organics is a locally owned and operated Frisco, Texas CBD wellness company. They specialize in hemp-derived products from craft farms around the US. Artistic Organics matches specialized CBD products with symptomology and lifestyle to create a specialized plan to help clients. They are specialists with in-depth knowledge of CBD and other cannabinoids which far exceeds the basic knowledge found in larger chain stores.

For more information please visit: https://artisticorganics.com/.

Right On Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of ENDO Brands, and Right On Brands. The Company is currently working on becoming a SEC current filer. It is close to completing its 10K and hopefully will have it posted soon. The Company will keep all shareholders updated.

If you are a food and beverage or consumer products distributor seeking to sell our high margin product lines of CDB-infused beverages, smokables, or our CBD and Delta-8 edibles, oils and topicals and vapes please contact our sales department.

For more information please visit: https://endobrands.com/.

