Alliance Global Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Agena Bioscience

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agena Bioscience, the global manufacturer of the MassARRAY System for targeted genetic analysis has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Alliance Global (AGBL Group) to bring the MassARRAY technology to many emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

"With their extensive biomedical distribution network, AGBL is an ideal partner to bring our high-throughput, low-cost, targeted genotyping solution to these emerging healthcare markets," said Roman Haehn, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Agena Bioscience. "We are very pleased to partner with AGBL for their comprehensive commercial coverage in the life science and clinical diagnostics markets."

"As the leading provider of genomics research and testing solutions in the region, we are confident that our partnership with Agena Bioscience will provide our customers with a highly accurate, robust and flexible platform for their growing research and clinical needs," said Dr. Nassim-Marie Hambouz, Group Vice President at AGBL.

About Alliance Global

Alliance Global is a member of the AGBL group of companies, the largest biomedical distribution group in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia region. The group is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and products to researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic centers in emerging healthcare markets. www.agbl.net

About Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience develops, manufactures, and supplies genetic analysis systems and reagents, including the MassARRAY System. The system is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform for high-throughput genetic analysis and is used globally in diverse clinical diagnostic and research fields such as infectious diseases, cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research. Agena received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its MassARRAY SARS-CoV-2 Panel in October 2020. For more information about Agena, visit www.agenabio.com.

CONTACT: Anna Malli, +971 4 422 4900, media@agholding.group