The Evolution of Vape Technology -- A revolution for the E-cig industry inspired by Nikola Tesla

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innokin has teamed up with Fourier Technology to develop the Sensis, the first vaporizer with 4th generation vaping technology.

From the first generation Ruyan cigalike to the latest devices, vape technology continues to evolve as improvements in technology and design increase the effectiveness and popularity of vaping. Vaporizer form evolved from cigalike to ego kit, box mod, closed pod, disposable pod to pod mod. However, product form does not go hand in hand with vape technology evolution.

First-generation vape technology was basic, where direct power output to the coils could not be adjusted. With the push of a button, or by simply inhaling, the battery heated coils, changing the eliquid into vapour to deliver nicotine and flavours.

Second-Generation vape technology introduced variable voltage/wattage, where adjusting the power output to the coils increases or decreases heat to personal taste. With adjustable voltage/wattage technology, vaporizers became smarter and more user-friendly. The device chipsets read the coil resistance then automatically calculated power output to provide a safer, personalized experience across devices and tanks. The simplicity of variable wattage has made it the most widely used vape technology today, especially in intermediate and advanced ecigs.

Third-generation technology with Temperature Control utilized more advanced chipsets and new types of coil materials. Designed to eliminate dry-hits and reduce potential harm from damaged cotton wicking, third-generation vape technology used resistance-temperature correlation to calculate coil temperature based on detected coil resistance. Due to limited choices of coil materials and coil performance issues, temperature control is not used as widely as wattage mode.

Alternating Current Mode (ACM) is the Fourth Generation of Vape Technology. Earlier generations of vaporizers all used direct-current to power coils in a single direction. Alternating Current Mode sends electricity through the coil in both directions.

"Our goal in developing Alternating Current Mode is to provide vapers with an even better experience and the vaping industry new ways to grow and improve. This exciting new technology is easy to use, deep in complexity and can be used by all current tanks, coils and pods. We are looking forward to working with experienced users to discover the full potential of this exciting new vape technology in the hope of working together to create a smoke-free future," said Ivan Zhao, CTO from Fourier Technology and PHD of UCL.

Vapers can now adjust the Hertz frequency waveforms as well as the wattage output. This upgraded output provides many advantages over the previous generation's single direction current.

By selecting different types of waveforms and adjusting the frequency, the full spectrum of flavours can be produced from eliquids and specific flavours enhanced. ACM increases the efficiency of heat transfer between the coil and eliquid, which improves flavours, extends coil life and much more.

Alternating Current Mode has been shown to help extend coil life by increasing coil saturation and reducing carbon buildup on coils."

For more information, please visit: www.fourierinside.com.

