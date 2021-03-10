illimity Bank S.p.A.: illimity Appointed as Nomad for Italy's Alternative Investment Market: New Services Supporting Country's SMEs To Assist in Growth Process

MILAN, Italy, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Borsa Italiana has appointed illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity" or the "Bank") as a Nomad (Nominated Adviser), a point of contact for companies that want to raise capital to consolidate their competitive position and speed up their growth process by listing on the Italian Alternative Investment Market (AIM Italia).



Nomads play a central role on the path to an AIM listing - simplified and geared to the structure of small and medium-sized enterprises - by assisting businesses wishing to open up to new opportunities for market access in order to consolidate their position and speed up their growth plans.

Thanks to its appointment as a Nomad, illimity, founded with the aim of recognising and enhancing the potential of Italian companies, expands and completes its offer thanks to a dedicated Capital Markets platform for SMEs. The Bank is specialised in this segment and, through its SME Division, already provides services aimed at supporting the development and transformation plans of the companies it assists.

illimity provides equity and debt capital markets services as part of its specific Capital Markets platform for SMEs, acting as a Nomad and global coordinator for IPOs and arranger for debt instrument issues.

The platform offering will be managed by a dedicated team of professionals led by Fabiano Lionetti (Head of Capital Markets & Treasury) and Salvatore Genovese (Head of Capital Markets Unit), reporting directly to Francesco Mele (CFO & Head of Central Functions).

Corrado Passera, illimity's CEO, commented: "Becoming a Nomad will enable us to further enrich the services we provide for high-potential companies by assisting them in their growth and innovation projects. There is still great untapped potential in a very large number of Italian SMEs, and illimity intends to make every effort to enhance it".

illimity Bank S.p.A.

illimity is the high-tech banking group founded and headed by Corrado Passera that was created with the aim of responding to specific market needs by way of an innovative and specialist business model. More specifically, illimity extends financing to high-potential SMEs, purchases distressed corporate loans and services through its platform, neprix, provides digital direct banking services through illimitybank.com and, with illimity SGR, over the next few months will set up and manage the first Alternative Investment Fund for corporate loans. The story of the illimity Group began in January 2018 with the launch of the special purpose acquisition company SPAXS S.p.A., which ended with a record 600 million euro being raised on the market. SPAXS subsequently acquired Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting merger between the two giving rise to "illimity Bank S.p.A.", which has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 5 March 2019, (ticker "ILTY"), firstly on the MTA platform and since September 2020 on the Star segment. The banking group, headquartered in Milan, can already count on over 600 employees and had assets of over 4 billion euro in its balance sheet at the end of 2020.

