Jennifer Kem - Strategic Bran Advisor: How Jennifer Kem Runs An 8-Figure Company That Helps Service Based Entrepreneurs Find Greater Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Jennifer "Jen" Kem describes herself first and foremost as a mom and a wife - the fact that she's the CEO of an 8-figure company feels almost too natural to mention. A self-identified brand futurist, Jen leads Master Brand Institute, a company focused on helping service-based entrepreneurs get seen, heard, and paid more online.

"I'm originally from Hawaii, from a tiny town on the North Shore and descendent from Filipino immigrants who came to the U.S. seeking bigger opportunities and a better life. I spent the first decade of my career in the corporate world, leaving my marketing and strategy executive job to pursue a life on my own terms and built a few businesses along the way. In between those, I learned a lot of lessons and overcame lots of personal challenges that taught me that I was more resilient than I ever thought possible," Jen recalls.

Now, Jen lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and focuses all her attention on building brands. She wholeheartedly believes that entrepreneurship is the key to changing the world and creating the economies that help people in need. Through MBI, Jen is able to do just that, by building experiences that make brands attract their ideal customers over and over again, allowing educators and experts to turn their knowledge into a profitable online business.

"There was a moment when I realized that my experience in developing & launching corporate product lines and brand initiatives could genuinely help entrepreneurs. Once that idea got into my brain, I knew this business is where I had to focus my time and energy. During the start-up phase, entrepreneurs don't know where to put their own time, energy and money, and we demystify all of the things that don't work and point them to the strategies and structures that do," Jen says.

With the immense confidence Jen speaks with, it's hard to believe she thinks there's no such thing as being fearless. In fact, Jen says fear is actually one of the requirements needed to build a successful story, as long as it's separate and defined from danger.

"Danger is like walking in the middle of a busy freeway or putting your finger in a light socket. Those are reasonable risks to completely avoid. But fear is not danger. It's a gauge and temperature check, not a stop sign. Discernment and nuance are important skills to gain as you learn to navigate fear and courage," Jen outlines.

With this navigation in check, the path towards success becomes clear. Jen sees success as the journey driven by values, rather than shallow goals. Her ability to be authentic, and to monetize her ability to be seen, heard, and paid to be 100% herself, is the key to her unique and bountiful success. She acknowledges that finding success certainly involves finances, but she's clear that this is only a part of it and never the whole point.

"If I'm not having fruitful relationships, feeling vital and healthy, and taking time for exquisite self-care and reflection, I'm not feeling good or happy. In my 20s my gauge for success was definitely more rooted in my title, bank account and other trophies that defined my success. Now, I'm measuring it based on - how did I make a decision that aligned with my values of autonomy, justice, generosity, legacy and leadership - and did it support my holistic success? If I can get that right 80% of time, I know I'm being successful," Jen says.

In the coming year, Jen is looking forward to four big projects: bringing more high-value entrepreneurial education on YouTube and LinkedIn, helping at least 1000 entrepreneurs get more confidence through the Confidently Online program, working on The Master Brand Method book,and gathering entrepreneurial womxn leaders through virtual gatherings.

Jen can be found at her website online, as well as her Instagram for more up to date insights.

