Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Group Announces Two Million Dollar Testing Milestone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF)(FSE:484)(AQSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its COVID testing clinic business has achieved CAD$2,000,000 of bookings (£1,140,000).

This milestone has been achieved in less than 4 months from the first clinic being opened in Bath, UK. Since then, as well as the second company owned clinic, there have been 13 in-pharmacy clinics opened, including Plymouth, Billericay, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes and Watford, which have been added since the Company's February 22nd announcement. In addition, Sativa Wellness Group now has two mobile clinics that have brought the clinic portfolio up to a total of 17 operational clinics throughout the UK covering from Wales in the West to Essex in the East. This progress is in line with the target of 30 clinics by the end of April.

The recent government announcement planning to ease restrictions beginning in April, and in particular opening up international travel starting in May, is expected to have a significant positive effect on the clinic business. The material growth that took place despite lockdown is expected to dramatically increase as the restrictions are removed.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says: "The clinic business has demonstrated growth even during lockdown creating a significant cash generating opportunity. As the restrictions lift in line with the government roadmap, this growth is expected to increase dramatically."

