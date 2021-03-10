New Solutions for Writers with Literary Consulting Firm, 5 Otter Editorial

5 Otter Literary agents and partners Olga Filina, Ali McDonald, and Cassandra Rodgers launch market-focused consulting firm 5 Otter Editorial, providing services and workshops for writers.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / 5 Otter Editorial (5OE) provides editorial and consulting services for writers at all stages of their careers, as well as hosting workshops on various aspects of publishing. Partners Olga Filina, Ali McDonald, and Cassandra Rodgers bring their expertise as literary agents with over forty years combined experience in the book business to supporting writers in developing their craft and achieving their publishing goals.

"One of the major challenges for writers is obtaining professional feedback on how their project may fit into the marketplace," says Olga Filina, Chief Executive Officer. "We are 'reinventing writing' by providing the guidance between technical execution and emotional engagement, along with the up-to-date knowledge of what is currently being sought by traditional publishers."

Services offered by 5 Otter Editorial include sample and full manuscript, picture book text, and non-fiction proposal evaluations; substantive and line editing; publishing contract review; open consultations; and mentorships. Workshops are currently being offered online on topics such as query letter writing, non-fiction proposal development, publishing contracts, and author-platform building. Additional services and workshops will be offered in future to correspond with changes in the market landscape, as well as seasonal promotions. All three partners are also available for speaking engagements.

"As practicing agents, we are in a unique position to advise writers on shaping their work for publication. Our editorial and consulting services have the added benefit of considering the audience, from agents to editors, and ultimately, readers," says Ali McDonald, Chief Operating Officer.

5 Otter Editorial further offers free resources for writers on their blog, covering insights into query letter writing, kidlit audiences, market trends, and writing tips, among other topics. A new post is published weekly.

"We take a customized approach to each project and have the expertise to work with a wide range of clients from the novice writer to the published author-at any stage of their manuscript. Our consulting services offer clients the option to work with us on any topic, from the craft of writing to the business of publishing," says Cassandra Rodgers, Chief Financial Officer.

5 Otter Editorial and 5 Otter Literary are separate entities under the 5 Otter umbrella brand. To learn more about 5 Otter Editorial, visit fiveottereditorial.com. To learn more about 5 Otter Literary, visit fiveotterliterary.com. For more information, contact Olga Filina at olga@fiveottereditorial.com.

