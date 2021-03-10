Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), maker of America's leading and most widely-distributed CBD beverages, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of CENTR Instant, a family of super convenient, single serve, ready-mix CBD drink powders available this spring both online and through our national distribution system.

CENTR Instant comes in four varieties, each with 20mg of broad spectrum hemp extract. The convenient package is super portable, and designed to 'go with you'. So now, no matter where you are or what time of day it is, it is even easier to Find Your CENTR whenever and wherever you like!

CENTR Instant Awake - natural citrus with green tea caffeine and L-theanine, provides a natural way to start the day.

CENTR Instant Recover - natural cucumber & yuzu with electrolytes, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, B3, B12 and E, supports much-needed recovery after a hard effort.

CENTR Instant Relax: natural pomegranate and hibiscus with melatonin and L-theanine to help you relax at the end of your day.

CENTR Instant Balance - unflavored, ready to be added to any beverage.

"CENTR Instant is a fantastic opportunity to bring our brand's promise to even more Americans on more occasions," said Company President Arjan Chima. "There are tens of thousands of convenience and retail locations in the U.S., with thousands of convenience and retailers already selling CENTR CBD-based drinks through our distributors."

CENTR CBD drinks are sold in 19 states by 11 distributors. Look for CENTR Instant in June, both in retail locations and at www.findyourcentr.com.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a functional beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at jmeehan@centrcorp.com.

