Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, is pleased to announce today, further to its news release dated February 16, 2021, that the Company has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Satipharm Limited, Satipharm AG and Phytotech Therapeutics Ltd. to Cann Group Limited ("Cann Group") (ASX: CAN)(the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, the Cann Group will issue ordinary shares representing total aggregate consideration of approximately $4 million, to the Company.

For further information on the Transaction please see Harvest One's press release dated February 16, 2021: https://www.harvestone.com/news/2021/index.php?content_id=226.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis-infused CPG company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on sleep, pain, and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on cannabis infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries: Dream Water and LivRelief. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Investor Relations:

Colin Clancy

Investor Relations

IR@harvestone.com

1-877-915-7934

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76713