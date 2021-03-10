Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, today announced the publication of a new corporate overview video of the Company's Rockflowr brand as well as an exclusive interview with CEO Marcel Gamma and Managing Director of Sales Pascal Siegenthaler.

Corporate Overview:







Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INRU2FKUYYs

Management Interview:







Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mizlKZou6l8

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @SwissCBDTrading @Rockflowr @CBDofDenver_Inc @SwissGreenGrow @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europa and US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com

