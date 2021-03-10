Odyssey Group International Inc.: Odyssey Group International Announces Upcoming Television Appearance by Brett Favre and Dr. Jake VanLandingham on NewsNation Now's "The Donlon Report"

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jake VanLandingham, Odyssey's Vice President of Drug Development and the lead scientist developing PRV-002 will be joining Brett Favre to discuss the impact of concussions and the importance of this novel concussion treatment on NewsNation Now's "The Donlon Report." The segment is expected to air at 7:30PM Eastern Time on March 10, 2021.

"I am pleased that PRV-002, our pre-clinical stage concussion treatment continues to receive so much attention from the media," said Dr. Jake VanLandingham. "We look forward to continuing development of the drug through the initiation of our upcoming human clinical trials."

Dr. VanLandingham has appeared alongside Brett Favre on numerous media segments to discuss the impact of concussion and the development of PRV-002 including:

CheddarTV's "Closing Bell" on Friday, February 5 (watch online)

Newsmax's "National Report" on Sunday, February 7 (watch online) and

Fox Business' "Kennedy Nation" on Monday February 8 (watch online)

In addition, former NFL stars Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien discussed PRV-002 on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Saturday, February 6 (watch online).

Odyssey acquired PRV-002 via an all-stock transaction that closed March 2, 2021.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit http://www.odysseygi.com.

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

