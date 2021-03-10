Xactly Corporation: Xactly Acquires TopOPPS to Revolutionize Revenue Intelligence

Xactly and AI forecasting company TopOPPS set a new standard fordata-driven decision making throughout the Revenue lifecycle



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2021, the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, announces the acquisition of TopOPPS , a company focused on artificial intelligence (AI), sales pipeline management and forecasting. With this strategic acquisition, Xactly is expanding beyond Sales Performance Management to deliver a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end platform for Revenue Operations (RevOps). The combination pairs Xactly's rich empirical data set and purpose-built AI with TopOPPS' capabilities in one platform to advance the quality and scope of data-driven decision making throughout the revenue lifecycle. By introducing behavioral data driven forecasting and pipeline management, a new standard of intelligence is redefining revenue performance and shattering status quo thinking.

Despite advancements in automation and heightened pressure to succeed, companies still struggle to understand their data and deliver on revenue targets. Too many organizations fall short in forecasting and hitting their numbers because their revenue funnel is missing a key component: the ability to capture data. According to Forrester one in three growth leaders ignore data-driven insights altogether, instead grounding their decisions in gut feelings, experience, or opinion (34%). Xactly's new platform puts data at the heart of RevOps, eliminating inaccurate and manual processes that cost organizations time, money, and credibility.

"With the acquisition of TopOPPS we're combining the power of our data set and AI with the TopOPPS data set and AI to create the only empirically based intelligent revenue performance platform that exists today," said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO at Xactly. "It's time to eradicate the 'old ways' of pipeline management and forecasting, and replace it with the right intel to effectively motivate revenue teams and cause the proper behaviors to predict and improve revenue generation. The way of the future will be intelligent revenue performance and those unable to get onboard with optimizing their businesses will be left behind."

By removing operational silos that historically exist between Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success, RevOps enables organizations to develop shared strategies, goals, and metrics, ultimately accelerating decision making while reducing costs. Driven by changing purchase behaviors and growth in subscription-based business models, the emerging market dynamic is catching on quickly. Recent reports show a 55% increase in RevOps adoption year-over-year.

"By bringing AI to the revenue ecosystem, our technology streamlines sales forecasting and pipeline management and brings transparency and certainty to a long-ineffective process," said Jim Eberlin, founder and CEO at TopOPPS. "When I founded TopOPPS, we set out to win the market. Xactly, its data set, and its history of innovative data-driven solutions stood out above all other partners. After spirited collaboration with the Xactly team, we are poised to bring this game-changing technology to radically improve revenue intelligence, management and operations."

Want to delve deeper and hear firsthand how leaders are approaching RevOps? Join our upcoming Revenue Summit .

To learn more about Xactly, its products and offerings, or if you are looking to join the company's expanding team, please visit xactlycorp.com .

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly's Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full Revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly's scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry's most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to our blog .

©2021 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and "Inspire Performance" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.