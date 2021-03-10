Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the four quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs President and CEO Mark Ruport and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470 Conference ID: 13717059

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143795 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 7, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13717059

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634521/Sigma-Labs-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Results-Conference-Call-on-Wednesday-March-24-2021-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time