Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is now trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol FDCFF.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Our listing on the OTCQB is an important step for the Company to expand global awareness of Forum's exploration activities and provides US investors with a platform to participate in the Company's success."

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation. Through trading on the OTCQB, companies can engage in a far greater network of U.S. investor data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals used to conduct research. U.S. investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FMC", and the Company's public disclosure continues to be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also wishes to announce that its shares are DTC eligible. The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and exchange of the Company's common stock on the OTCQB Venture marketplace in the United States.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) has three 100% owned energy metal projects to be drilled in 2021 by the Company and its major mining company partners Rio Tinto Exploration Canada and Orano Canada Inc. for copper/silver, uranium and nickel/platinum/palladium in Saskatchewan, Canada's number one rated mining province for exploration and development. In addition, Forum has a portfolio of seven drill ready uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

