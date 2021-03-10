Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Canadian Club 43 Year Old was awarded the top honour at the eleventh annual Canadian Whisky Awards, earning the title of '2021 Canadian Whisky of the Year,' along with three additional accolades, including 'Connoisseur Whisky of the Year.' The Canadian Club blending team was also named 'Blender of Year,' recognizing the distillery's masterful craftsmanship that has been honed for more than 160 years.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Canadian Club 43 Year Old was awarded the top honour at the eleventh annual Canadian Whisky Awards, earning the title of '2021 Canadian Whisky of the Year.' The spirit was awarded the highest overall score of the more than 130 Canadian whiskies entered into the competition.

Canadian Club 43 Year Old received three additional accolades: Connoisseur Whisky of the Year Domestic Market, Best Blended Whisky, Gold Medal. The Canadian Club blending team was named 'Blender of the Year,' recognizing the distillery's masterful craftsmanship that has been honed for more than 160 years.

Canadian Club 43 Year Old is Canada's oldest whisky and the third installment of Canadian Club's iconic Chronicles Series.





Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN WHISKY AWARDS



The annual Canadian Whisky Awards, broadcast online in 2021, are normally held in conjunction with the Victoria Whisky Festival. The awards recognize the very best Canadian whiskies and are intended to encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards. To qualify, each whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. An independent panel of whisky experts selects the winners after tasting each whisky blind. In keeping with current trends in whisky connoisseurship, the jury includes both women and men tasters, who have made significant contributions to understanding Canadian whisky. Operated on a not-for-profit basis, the Canadian Whisky Awards are fully independent of the Canadian whisky industry.



ABOUT CANADIAN CLUB



Canadian Club is an iconic brand that has propelled the Canadian whisky category to fame around the world for more than 160 years. Canadian Club's success and longevity can be attributed not only to the brand's renowned history, but also to the quality of the product inside its bottles. We have always prided ourselves on making a superior whisky accessible to everyone who wished to enjoy it. This is what has allowed our award-winning whisky to endure the test of time, throughout history and changing trends and tastes. Today, Canadian Club continues to be the choice of savvy drinkers who are looking for a classic cocktail, or simply a great tasting whisky served neat.



ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY INC.



As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Sauza tequila, Pinnacle vodka and Midori liqueur. Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com

Contacts:

Chloe Howe

647.954.5085

chloe@praxispr.ca

Meredith Nebel

905.272.9096

Meredith@praxispr.ca

Source: Canadian Club

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76727