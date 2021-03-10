How Andrew Cordle Learned Hard Work From His Parents And Financial Literacy On His Own

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Andrew Cordle, better known as AC, grew up in a paradox many are familiar with. In a middle class home outside of Atlanta, Georgia, AC's parents were hard-working teachers, bringing home just enough to provide for the family and put food on the table. At the same time, AC was able to learn about the value and importance of hard work, all while facing the reality that sometimes, hard work alone is not enough.

"I realized there were things about the game of money my parents didn't know, so I began to read and discover things for myself. I began a lifelong path of self-education as just a young man, and today I continue that journey. Along the way I realized that those who seemed to win at the game of money played by a different set of rules. They had personal brands. They understood the movement and protection of their money," AC recalls.

With this revelation under his belt, AC decided very early on that he would become fluent in the language of money and know the rules of the game of money inside and out. Over time, he was able to invest in his own personal brand as a vehicle that has brought him to places he never dreamed of when he started his journey years ago.

"My business is really myself, my personal brand, if you will. I build my brand first and foremost, and everything else flows out of my brand. I view my businesses as extensions of who I am, and of what my passions are as an individual," AC explains.

With this in mind, it is clear how each of his businesses naturally follow one of AC's personal strengths and interests, therefore, becoming a clear extension of his brand. AC Sports came from his passion for collecting and following sports teams, whereas AC Capital grew from his traits of being a natural problem solver in business.

"I love nothing more than putting together just the right elements to get a deal done," AC says.

On top of that, The Money Is Show is AC's outlet to engage with other high-level successful people so that their viewers benefit from listening in on our authentic conversations, and can follow in their footsteps.

"My motivations were very simple, I wanted to succeed in a way that my parents never could because they never understood the game the way I came to understand the game. My "why" became this burning desire to utilize the talents and abilities I had developed for business to win at the game of money to the extent that I could provide for my family in a way that my parents would have in their wildest dreams and if only they had understood money the way I did. I work everyday so that I can translate the profits I generate from my businesses into the fuel that provides for the lifestyle I desire to provide for my family," AC says.

When asked about what sets him apart from competition, AC's response is surprisingly grounded, despite all the success that follows him.

"I'm the definition of average. There's not a thing about me that stands out as anything special. But I've become more than average because of the mentors I've had and the work I've invested into myself to transform a typical kid from Georgia into someone who's built businesses and a brand that have allowed me to attain a place in life and to have experiences in life many only dream about," AC says.

AC's success, passion, and hard work stand as a model for the kind of results that are obtainable to everyone who wants to put their mind to it. In a time where many successes feel out of reach, AC's story is a reminder that anyone can reach their own potential if they're willing to work for it.

Stay up to date with AC's new successes and projects on his Instagram.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: Andrew Cordle

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634654/How-Andrew-Cordle-Learned-Hard-Work-From-His-Parents-And-Financial-Literacy-On-His-Own