Implements enterprise digital transformation platform to ensure business sustainability

Aras, the only resilient platform provider for digital industrial applications, today announced that Haulotte, a world leading aerial work platform manufacturer, has selected Aras' end-to-end PLM platform to enable a true digital thread, ensuring traceability and collaboration across the enterprise. By implementing a digital transformation platform, Haulotte's six factory locations and twenty-one subsidiaries and offices around the world can now access previously siloed critical information and can cultivate continuous collaboration in a single environment, accelerating digital transformation across the organization.

Haulotte's legacy system did not have the flexibility required to sustainably adapt to rapidly changing business requirements. It recognized the need for a digital transformation platform capable of effectively managing and connecting all product information, both internally and with customers and suppliers. Having the ability to continuously and quickly adapt in order to transform their product ecosystem and ensure resiliency was crucial for Haulotte.

With the Aras platform, Haulotte can quickly optimize and implement, ensure seamless collaboration of all users, and have a single reliable data source that can be shared across the enterprise. Today, almost all of the businesses within Haulotte production, purchasing, quality, etc. use the Aras platform.

For Digital Transformation projects to succeed, an iterative approach is required. For Haulotte, this starts with linking its global vision to business needs. Then, using the Aras Platform, turn those needs into digital transformation projects, planned out using a roadmap that addresses risk impacts and results, linked to business needs minimizing the risk of project failure.

"To support our vision to become the most valuable and safest working at height solution maker in creating the serenest customer experience, we wanted to have an agile and collaborative platform to share information between our different sites, but also be able to integrate with our information systems ERP, CRM, and so on," said David Breneur, PLM Project Manager of the Haulotte Group. "Aras' end-to-end platform allows us to optimize productivity, enhance consistency and continuity, and increase enterprise collaboration, all while providing the flexibility needed to pivot as our business transforms."

"We are very pleased with the choice of Aras by the Haulotte Group as the platform for its new PLM initiative," said Stéphane Guignard, Aras' VP of Operations, Southern Europe. "With the Aras platform, Haulotte will be able to support its mission to put the customer back at the center of the business by bringing marketing and services activities closer to those of design and manufacturing."

About Haulotte

Haulotte is a global leader of people and material lifting equipment. The group designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of products focused on mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers.

7 ranges of people lifting equipment

3 ranges of telehandlers

Customized financing solutions facilitating investment in these products

Integrated services to optimize equipment lifecycles and residual value for resale (technical assistance, training, spare parts, warranty and maintenance contracts, management of mandatory periodic inspections, etc.).

Haulotte Group is more than a simple supplier of equipment, it is a true provider of global solutions whose primary desire is to respond effectively to the daily needs and professional specificities of its customers and users. Haulotte in a few figures:

6 factories

21 subsidiaries and offices around the world

2000 employees on 5 continents

2019 turnover: 610.8 million euros

Join the community: https://haulotte-community.haulotte.com/

About Aras

Aras provides a resilient platform for digital industrial applications. Its open, low code technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions for the engineering, manufacturing and maintenance of complex products. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, GE, GM, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan use the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005186/en/

Contacts:

Kylie Reardon

Aras

kreardon@aras.com

+1 978 806 9410

Jenna Gilligan

V2 Communications

jgilligan@v2comms.com

+1 617 426 2222