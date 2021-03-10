Award show hosted by Sienna Mae Gomez and Larray, featuring Lil Nas X and 24kGoldn on March 13

Logitech, in collaboration with TikTok, announces the Song Breaker Awards, which recognizes groundbreaking creators who are influencing pop music today through dance challenges, memes and trends that they've started and shared on social media, especially on TikTok, over the past year. The Song Breaker Awards show will stream on TikTok on March 13, 2021 and is hosted by Latinx TikTok Trailblazer Sienna Mae Gomez and social media triple threat Larray, featuring two-time GRAMMY award winner Lil Nas X. The show will also feature a special performance by rapper and songwriter 24kGoldn.

Whether they were hitting the woahs to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage' or getting in the "Mood" with 24kGoldn, without a doubt, creators have propelled new artists to popularity and catapulted tracks into the music charts. According to "Year on TikTok: Music 2020" report, more than 176 different songs surpassed 1 billion video views as TikTok sounds in 2020. Nearly 90 of these songs that trended on TikTok in 2020 climbed onto the Top 100 charts in the U.S., with 15 of those reaching #1 on a Billboard chart. In the past year, more than 70 artists who became popular on the platform have also received major label deals. Of the tracks that trended on TikTok, 20 have been nominated for a GRAMMY.

"Ahead of the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, music's biggest night, we're excited to celebrate creators who have played a role in skyrocketing songs to record-breaking success and award nominations through dance, memes and challenges on TikTok," said Meridith Rojas, head of global creator marketing at Logitech. "The Song Breaker Awards is one of the ways Logitech is spotlighting the power of the creator community and recognizing groundbreakers who are making an immeasurable dent on pop culture."

Lil Nas X, a creative collaborator with Logitech, credits the TikTok community with helping the now 14-times platinum "Old Town Road" first reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "I was promoting 'Old Town Road' using memes and the song was already moving, but once it got on TikTok and it was trending, that was it," said Lil Nas X, on how the community helped the song go viral with the "Yee Haw" challenge, catapulting it into the music charts.

"TikTok is the best platform for music discovery, where emerging artists can connect with new fans and breakthrough to larger audiences," said Isabel Quinteros Annous, music partnerships and artist relations at TikTok. "Lil Nas X is one of the first bonafide breakout TikTok stars, and it's been a pleasure to witness his success as an artist, a true testament to the power of the TikTok community's connection to music."

Logitech is honoring 14 creators, who as a group, inspire and influence more than 241 million people globally. The nominees consist of "Originators," creators who started the trends, dances and challenges; "Amplifiers," popular creators who are responsible for amplifying the challenges to their audiences; and "Artist Breakers," emerging artists whose music broke big because of its popularity on TikTok. During the show, winners of the Originator, Amplifier, Artist Breaker categories will be announced, as well as winners of the Breakthrough Award, Groundbreaker Award and the Song Breaker of the Year.

The Song Breaker Awards is a program from Castle, Logitech's creators' club, which aims to champion creators, embrace the creator community and power change. Sienna Mae Gomez will also join Lil Nas X as a founding Castle member. The Song Breaker Awards show will stream on TikTok on March 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. PT from @logitech, @siennamae and @larrayeeee. The 2021 Song Breaker Award honorees are:

24kGoldn @24kgoldn Avani Gregg @avani Brian Esperon @besperon Cale "Cowboy Cale" Saurage @calegoes Curtis Waters @curtiswaters Haley Sharpe @yodelinghaley Jalaiah Harmon @jalaiahharmon Keara Wilson @keke.janajah Larray @larrayeeee Madi Monroe @madi Michael Le @justmaiko Sienna Mae Gomez @siennamae Surf Mesa @surfmesa Tia Bee Stokes @thetiabeestokes

