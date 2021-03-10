Recognized for its groundbreaking innovation in the cloud, SkySQL is named Technology of the Year by IDG's InfoWorld and earns MariaDB Coolest Cloud Software Company by CRN

MariaDB Corporation today announced that its cloud database MariaDB SkySQL has won InfoWorld's Technology of the Year Awards for 2021. The awards, which identify the best and most innovative products on the IT landscape, recognized SkySQL for its ability to deliver exceptional scale and availability, while simplifying "one's applications and one's life" by consolidating the need for multiple cloud databases. Additionally, CRN named MariaDB Corporation one of The 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies of the 2021 Cloud 100 for its launch of SkySQL, noting its versatile cloud capabilities and modern architecture.

The two award wins celebrate SkySQL's trailblazing achievements. Launched last year, SkySQL delivers unmatched flexibility and massive scalability in a cloud database that keeps up with customers' changing needs. SkySQL supports fast transactions and real-time analytics for cloud data warehousing with the ability to scale elastically using Xpand, MariaDB's distributed SQL database. It is capable of scaling to millions of transactions per second with ease and is indestructible implementing world-class high availability. For additional personalization and customization, SkyDBAs deliver always-on, proactive coverage of SkySQL database operations, 365 days a year.

"Our customers want a cloud database vendor that is invested in their success," said Jon Bakke, head of global field operations, MariaDB Corporation. "For mission-critical workloads, first-gen cloud databases have consistently fallen short due to stunted features, and limits to scaling and workloads supported. With SkySQL, our customers have access to the only cloud database that gives them the freedom to go anywhere any cloud, any workload and any scale. SkySQL delivers the best database expertise in the industry to help customers overcome any challenge, all while saving 90% of their legacy database costs. It's the best overall ROI for a database in the industry."

SkySQL is built to support multi- and hybrid cloud strategies. Since its introduction last year, SkySQL has found rapid adoption among customers coming from different databases such as Oracle, SQL Server, Db2, MySQL, PostgreSQL and MariaDB. SkySQL is used by customers in more than 59 countries around the world for a wide variety of use cases including for elastic scaling to handle peak workloads, micro-lending transactions combined with analytics for real-time financial analysis, data redundancy for disaster recovery strategies and migration from AWS Redshift to SkySQL for cloud data warehousing.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB.

