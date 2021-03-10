DGAP-News: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Virpax to Initiate Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Studies for Epoladerm
BERWYN, PA, March 10, 2021 - Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRPX), today announced that it has signed an agreement with Charles River Laboratories to initiate preclinical studies of Epoladerm, Virpax's proprietary, patented, anti-inflammatory topical spray film delivery technology for acute musculoskeletal pain. Under the terms of this agreement, Charles River Laboratories will perform seven preclinical animal studies including method, dosage, and toxicity as part of the required U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") enabling trials for an Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") for Epoladerm.
"We recently completed our initial public offering with the expectation that the funds raised would be used to further our product candidate pipeline and move through preclinical studies into clinical trials. This agreement to perform the enabling trials for Epoladerm is our first step in accomplishing this goal," said Anthony Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Virpax Pharmaceuticals.
Dr. Jeff Gudin, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Virpax added, "Upon completion of these preclinical studies, we anticipate filing our IND briefing documents in the first half of 2021."
About Epoladerm
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Forward-Looking Statement
These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events, the clinical development of our product candidates, or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on the Company's operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
