BioTech Medics Inc.: Biotech Medics, Inc. Provides A Company Update on The Company's New Business Plan For 2021

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) is pleased to announce that the firm has been making significant steps to transform BMCS into an new and more productive business model. Management is moving into the crypto space, an emerging growth marketplace.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "as I mentioned before, we have been working diligently for over a year to make this change and we are now ready to move into this new chapter in this company's incredible history. Over the last 6 months or so a few companies have created significant value for their shareholders within the cryptocurrency space. They have made currency (most notably Bitcoin) that was once on the fringe of society now a mainstream item. These companies have given investors the opportunity to invest in publicly traded stock, in public companies, that have a corresponding value to the crypto that they desired; and at the same time created tremendous liquidity for Bitcoin and other currencies.

The Management of BMCS has built the same business architecture as these firms, and our plan is to launch this venture in the coming weeks. BMCS has a new name "BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund, Inc" (changed with Wyoming, many investors have already found this) and our trust is entitled Ubiquitous Guardian Trust (a Delaware Trust). Management has formed additional companies under our Ubiquitous brand, acquired a new CUSIP#, finalizing our audited financials, and created offering documents that hinges on the final regulatory hurdles.

ABOUT SUMCOIN: Sumcoin is a cryptographic blockchain and the world's first cryptographic Index which uses a proof-of-work algorithm to unlock coins. Its maximum targeted processing time is only 3 mins with a maximum supply of only 100 M coins. Sumcoin is also Segwit enabled. Able to activate lightning and upcoming taproot protocol.

The Index

Sumcoin, or the "SUM" of coins means that it tracks all coins in near real time from over 4000 different data points. Sumcoin is continuously aggregating and finds what the current top 100 coins are by global market cap. The "SUM" price is generated using an algorithm based on the market fluctuations of the top 100 coins .

. Given the speed, security and simplicity being able to hold the "SUM" of the market in only one coin, Sumcoin is for those who want to gain maximum exposure to the crypto space but may only want to hold one coin for simplicity, which can reduce risk factors. As the value is spread across 100 coins, there is a great reduction of volatility to Sumcoin vs any other coin. The goal was to solve the problem of volatility and create a safer store of value. Blockchain could be an incredible tool for businesses and governments.

"Track the Market, Trade the Market, with Sumcoin"

Management has spent significant time to replicate the successful ventures that went before us. We hope this venture will catapult this company to surpass our current business model and giving BMCS a stronger foundation being competitive in the cryptocurrency space. Our goal is to make Sumcoin ubiquitous throughout the world and our hope is to make Sumcoin as liquid as Bitcoin in the future. We believe that the Sumcoin attributes mentioned above "far exceed" those of other currencies in the ecosystem said Miller'

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has historically been a biotech firm however, now a crypto firm focusing on Sumcoin one of the most significant currencies in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

