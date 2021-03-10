Megola, Inc.: Megola Expands its Premium Hemp Extract Product Line

Superior CBD at Affordable Prices

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Megola, Inc. (OTC:MGON) (the "Company"), a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Services Company entered the multi-billion dollar CBD Industry with its leading Premium Hemp Extract products under the brand name Balanced2Day (B2D). "We are excited to expand our Balanced2Day brand of CBD products. The CBD market is maturing as people are becoming more aware and educated about the significant health benefits of CBD products. We are excited to be a part of the growing CBD Hemp market in North America offering superior quality products at affordable prices." states Megola CEO Robert Gardiner.

Balanced2Day.com expanded product line to include:

* Oral Drops (Tincture) - Human Wellness

Our Hemp Oral Drop tinctures are popular options for providing CBD sublingually. Our tinctures are formulated with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative) and available in a wide variety of standard & specialty flavors.

* Gummies

Our flavored Gummies are a popular option for providing CBD to the diet. Our Gummies are formulated with the highest quality hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative) and available in a wide variety of standard & specialty flavors.

* Polar Freeze Muscle Gel

Our CBD-infused Polar Freeze Muscle Gel consists of an all-natural formula that does not contain harsh or toxic chemicals. Our proprietary formula is made with only the highest quality all-natural ingredients. This unique cooling menthol formula delivers fast acting, long lasting and deep penetrating relief for sore muscles, backaches and sore joints.

* Relief Salve Protection

Our CBD-infused Relief Salve Protection consists of an all-natural formula that does not contain harsh or toxic chemicals. Our proprietary formula is made with only the highest quality all-natural ingredients that provide quick, targeted relief to areas affected by muscle and joint strain, inflammation, and sprains. Combining key essential oils, this moisturizing salve is an all-natural way to relieve everyday discomfort.

* Cooling Relief Cream

Our CBD-Infused Cooling cream Blasts your skin with a cooling and hydrating feeling. Ideal after long days and for bodies of any age. Rub in a little to deliver a powerful cooling sensation with this specially formulated cooling cream. The menthol and CBD combine to give an amazing relief to wherever your body needs it.

* Lavender Moisturizing Relief Lotion

Our CBD-infused Lavender Moisturizing Relief Lotion consists of an all-natural formula that does not contain harsh or toxic chemicals. Our proprietary formula is made with only the highest quality all-natural ingredients. These ingredients have been formulated to work together to soothe skin irritation while being gentle enough for daily moisturizing regiments of hands, feet and body alike.

* Pet Oral Drops & Pet Food Topper Spray

All mammals, birds, and reptiles have an endocannabinoid system with an ability to assimilate the Pet Tincture to help achieve homeostasis. Our Pet Hemp Oral Drop tinctures are popular options for providing CBD to dogs, cats, birds, rodents & reptiles either directly orally, or on food. They are formulated with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative).

* Pet Treats (for dogs)

All dogs have an endocannabinoid system with an ability to assimilate the Pet Treat to help achieve homeostasis. Our Pet Treats are a popular option for providing CBD orally to dogs. They are formulated with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp oil blended with hemp seed & MCT (coconut derivative) and other all-natural ingredients.

The new CBD products will soon be available in Q1(April to June).

About BALANCED2DAY

Our BRAND was built on the belief that the road to recovery begins with natural solutions, and we proudly stand behind the healing powers of hemp. Our mission is to optimize everyday performance and challenge individuals to rethink the healing process by creating products that promote wellness, balance and recovery.

Balanced2Day is an expanding E-commerce CBD brand designed for athletes and individuals leading active lifestyles. Every bottle of Balanced2Day is pesticide-free, chemical-free, preservative-free, and THC-free and legal in all 50 states. Grown and extracted in the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.(1)

Section 7606 of the Agricultural Act of 2014 ("Farm Bill")

Current CBD lines come in a variety of forms and formulations to help boost energy, manage pain, reduce stress, anxiety, insomnia, and many other benefits that CBD has to offer.

Tinctures

Balanced2Day Sport tinctures are easy to use and available in a range of potency levels. Based on sublingual (under the tongue) absorption and the addition of the short chain amino acid MCT oil, tinctures are one of the fastest acting consumption methods. Each bottle includes a dropper that provides both flexibility and precision of dosage. These tinctures can also be mixed into a beverage, smoothie, or other kinds of food for ingestion.

Lotions

Premium Hemp Extract is great for reducing the pain from exercise-induced inflammation, supporting muscle and joint health, and alleviating everyday stress and tension. By combining our state-of- the-art, whole hemp extract with luxurious ingredients, we offer creams that feel good on the skin and provide deep, penetrating relief. The topical allows for direct application to affected areas of the body.

Pet Extracts

Balanced2Day Hemp Extract Pet Products were formulated with your Pets in mind, to give them natural relief. Our pet products are crafted with our pure Hemp Extract and natural flavorings, making them the perfect treat for your pets and are made with our 99%+ pure Hemp Extract and MCT Coconut Oil that supports joint health.

Third Party Testing

We believe in 100% transparency with our customers and affiliates. Every batch of product gets sent out for Third Party Testing before we pick, pack, and ship the product to the end user.

For More Information go to: Balanced2Day.com

The CBD Market

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market size exceeded USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is set to grow at around 52.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Cannabidiol is a compound found in hemp plants which is being utilized due to its therapeutic properties in humans.

CBD and COVID-19

In recent months, several CBD-focused companies have begun studies to determine if CBDs can be used to treat symptoms of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 21M worldwide. In the last two months alone:

A study by Augusta University (GA) have completed animal studies suggesting CBDs could provide positive results for acute respiratory distress syndrome 2

A preclinical study by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada indicates a number of CBD strains could impact COVID-19 infections 3

The University of Nebraska and Texas Biomedical Research Institute have stated CBDs could treat lung infections in COVID-19 patients 4

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has established a lab specifically to study the effect of CBDs on COVID-19 as an anti-inflammatory 5

Recent Megola News

https://alo-gem.com/update-megola-recaps-recent-q3/

